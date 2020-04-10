Coronavirus: Sky-Garden could tower as international tourism beacon post Covid-19

New concept drawings have been released for the $20 million Sky-Garden project planned for Hangatiki in the Waitomo district.

The man behind a 70m-tall Sky-Garden project believes New Zealand's handling of Covid-19 will put our international tourism sector back on track.

John Heskett still has hopes that 2020 will be the year construction starts on his concept that now includes six zip-lines, a 55m jungle swing, New Zealand's highest water-touch bungy and a dry slide wrapping around a the timber tower.

The Sky-Garden in Waitomo would also feature a lagoon, a viewing tower, retail outlet and cafe.

It's now four years in the making and not without its obvious challenges, namely two concept designs, a change in location, three funding and two resource consent applications and now coronavirus.

"I was ready to approach investors this month or next, then Covid-19 came along and so I've waved goodbye to those plans," Heskett said.

"The income for the tourism industry is zero, the operators I have been talking to are in survival mode."

Private sector and international funders initially interested in backing Sky-Garden have pushed the pause button on spending money.

But Heskett said his project should qualify for the government's new Crown infrastructure funding.

SUPPLIED The tourist attraction includes six zip-lines, a 55m jungle swing, New Zealand's highest water-touch bungy and a dry slide wrapping around a 70m-tall timber tower.

Sky-Garden's resource consent is almost complete, which means it'll be able to start construction later this year.

"The government is looking for shovel-ready projects for its Crown infrastructure funding and we will fall into that category.

"To be honest, I can't see this project going ahead unless it can get funding from the government."

He said Sky-Garden would be a $20m construction project over 18-24 months, providing about 100 jobs during that time.

SUPPLIED The project has been moved to a new location near SH3, where it would enjoy a high profile from people travelling the busy route.

"Once we open and by year three, we will be providing 115 jobs to the region by direct and indirect activity."

Heskett had an economic impact report written by consultant Martin Jenkins to demonstrate the project's worth.

The report said Sky-Garden would attract 149,000 visitors in year three and the total spend in Waitomo and Ōtorohanga from visitors was estimated to be $4.4m.

The attraction would aim to employ local people, encourage visitors to stay longer in Waitomo and Ōtorohanga and in turn make it feasible for other visitor-based activities to set up shop.

Heskett said relocating to the outskirts of Waitomo Village, at Hangatiki near the intersection of SH3 and Waitomo Caves Road, would give Sky-Garden a major public profile to travellers.

"One million people drive that road every year but they're all going to the Waitomo Caves and leaving. This could help people stay longer.

"There is a hotel planned for the area and one day I'd like to open up a hot springs pool to attract visitors, like those travelling on SH3 from Auckland to the skifields at Ruapehu."

Heskett admits it's been a "roller coaster ride" but he's had the support of his family since selling his Hamilton scaffolding business to pursue the project.

There are five shareholders involved in Sky-Garden.

"I believe we've got a good business case, the project stacks up. We just need the funding now."

SUPPLIED Hamilton-based entrepreneur John Heskett is leading the Sky-Garden project.

He's positive the tourism industry will bound back once the Covid-19 alert level allows international travel but when that might happen is the big question.

"New Zealand is doing such a good job at stomping out the virus, it's going to have some positive effects for the [tourism sector] in the future.

"People will see New Zealand as a safe country to visit.

"If there are countries like New Zealand that are able to control the virus early, maybe we can open up our borders to each other."

Heskett said he was impressed with the way visitor organisations like Waikato and Hamilton Tourism were using the lockdown to look at rebranding tourism in New Zealand.

"Our tourism industry is smart. They're taking the lockdown as an opportunity to shape what tourism might look like, and what we want it to be.

"It's a refocus. Tourism is a high GDP earner and we will want those figures to return."

Heskett said Sky-Garden could help lift tourism back to the top.

"Sky-Garden will get a lot of attention. We need new, innovative designs to bring people back to the country and help tourism get back on track."