Coronavirus: Canterbury businesses in crisis as coronavirus crisis 'cuts off oxygen'

The $585 a week subsidy requires employers to use their best endeavours to pay people up to 80 per cent of their pre-lockdown wage.

As many as 36,500 jobs could be lost in Christchurch over the coming year as thousands of businesses across the wider region fear for their future in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Two weeks after the unprecedented nationwide lockdown was imposed to help contain the pandemic, industry leaders are warning of potentially dire consequences over the next 12 months.

As the reality of yet another major economic disaster for Canterbury sets in, advisory groups have been inundated with thousands of calls from worried business owners desperate for help.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Restaurants and food outlets at Riverside Market, Christchurch's new central city dining emporium, are scrambling to ensure they can get through the coronavirus lockdown.

The ban on social movement has left 90 per cent of the hospitality industry closed, while tourism is on its knees with Christchurch Airport reduced to fewer than 200 travellers a day during the lockdown, compared to the usual 48,000.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: up to 36,500 Christchurch people could lose job in next year

* Coronavirus: quarter of Christchurch hospitality could close permanently, experienced operator says

* Coronavirus: Economic impact for South Island will be 'significant and immediate'

Richard Peebles, the developer behind Christchurch's Little High and Riverside Market venues, said it was as if the "oxygen supply" had been cut for many, with some wondering if they could survive. He has about around 200 tenants across the city.

SUPPLIED ChristchurchNZ chief executive Joanna Norris has warned of a "new normal" for the economy once the recovery begins.

"Cash flow is the lifeblood of all small businesses and effectively it's been turned completely off for most of them.

"But they've still got rates, insurance, a portion of rent, staff costs. It takes a lot of money to run these businesses and they haven't got any coming in."

Economic development and promotional agency ChristchurchNZ predicts the fallout from coronavirus and the lockdown could cause an extra 9000 to 36,500 job losses over the next year, depending on its nature and the Government's response.

Growth in gross domestic product – the measure of goods and services – could be minus 17.5 per cent under a worst case scenario of a prolonged lockdown, few medical options and economic confidence remaining poor until the end of the year.

ChristchurchNZ boss Joanna Norris said there would be a "new normal" after coronavirus. "The way people respond depends on the length of time that they're excluded from the market."

Leeann Watson, from the Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce, said the organisation had received thousands of calls from businesses – which have shifted from clarification on wages subsidies and leave to restructuring and redundancy.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Worried business owners have made thousands of calls to the Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce asking for advice. Boss Leeann Watson warns some will not survive.

Some businesses, particularly those in the central city, had only just got back on their feet in the past 12 to 18 months.

"They have invested heavily over the last few years, so because of that they have very little liquidity – they haven't had years and years to build up reserves. Those businesses are the ones that are really going to struggle."

Among those feeling the effects hardest are the region's hotels, bars and restaurants, their revenue sources completely shut off.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Nightlife across Christchurch - and New Zealand - has been put on hold during the coronavirus crisis, heaping pressure on small businesses.

Peter Morrison, Canterbury president of Hospitality NZ, which represents about 350 businesses, said about 90 per cent had to close their doors. Some would not make it through the lockdown.

"It's been very frightening for our members because February up to Easter is one of our busiest times of the year, which they rely on to get through the winters that have been very quiet since the earthquakes.

"Everyone's waiting to see the next step from the Government – we fully support this lockdown and what it's doing, but it's very hard on all our members and their families and staff."

The organisation is in talks with the Government about offering relief to businesses of up to $100,000, as has happened in Australia.

Morrison said while the wage subsidy has helped, business owners were being crippled by monthly overheads and with no income to pay them.

"The biggest message to get across to all the customers and people of Christchurch as soon as we do reopen, please support these businesses. They need the support otherwise they won't survive."

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Hospitality NZ Canterbury president Peter Morrison says 90 per cent of hotels, restaurants and bars had to close their doors during the lockdown.

Peebles said the last two weeks had been "terrible". His staff were constantly negotiating rent holidays with tenants, arranging assistance for the future and slashing outgoings to cut costs.

"Our goal is to come out of it relatively intact with most of our tenants in place so we can go forward. In the meantime we've got to be in a position to help them."

There had been "little or no assistance" from the city council. Pebbles urged it to slash rates, and called on banks to pass on the cut in the official cash rate they have received.

Norris said that, like after the earthquakes, opportunities would emerge as a community to rethink how things are done.

"While there is going to be an enormous amount of pain, we should also really make sure that we do give those good ideas an opportunity to flourish and listen to the community."