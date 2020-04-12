Coronavirus: Kiwi tech expert digs in for student army after ditching New York

Guy and Rose Horrocks at an Anzac service at the Rockefeller Centre in New York.

A Kiwi entrepreneur who escaped the world's coronavirus epicentre is using his tech skills to help volunteers provide vital support for vulnerable people during the lockdown.

Guy Horrocks had been living in New York, where he ran his data management company, Solve, but he and wife Rose decided to return to New Zealand when the outbreak began to spread. It is now one of the worst affected regions for Covid-19.

The former University of Canterbury graduate has launched several successful online companies and, along with entrepreneurs Sam Halse and Adam Jones, has used his business knowledge to build the Student Volunteer Army (SVA) a call centre, payment system and website.

SUPPLIED Members of the Student Volunteer Army are collecting and delivering groceries during the lockdown.

The online service allows volunteers to deliver medication, provide childcare for people working in essential roles, and deliver groceries to those at risk if they left home during the lockdown.

His experiences in the US gave him an insight into the urgent need for action.

SUPPLIED Horrocks runs a monthly meeting for New Zealand entrepreneurs in New York.

"When I returned from New York just under a month ago, it was very apparent New Zealand wasn't preparing well for what was coming, as life was going on as normal," he said.

"It was clear that even if New Zealand escapes some of the worst that other countries are seeing, there was still going to be large-scale unemployment and many people were going to struggle with food deliveries for some time."

Horrocks asked Solve engineers to design the SVA an online store so people could order goods to be collected and delivered by volunteers. A week later, it was up and running.

RNZ There are concerns for refugee families who might not be able to keep up with the rapidly evolving information coming out everyday about Covid-19.

"We launched a full e-commerce grocery site from idea to processing our first orders in around seven days, which is remarkable even for most tech startups."

Contacts at Facebook, Hyundai, and creative agencies Shuttlerock and Lucid came on board to help with transport and promotion.

Horrocks graduated from UC with law and commerce degrees in 2007 and he won the university's Entré Startup Challenge in 2006. Mentoring from former UC Vice-Chancellor Rod Carr set him on a path for success, he said.

Supplied The Student Volunteer Army has received a fleet of Hyundai vehicles to make deliveries during the Covid-19 lockdown.

His first startup was a blood spatter analysis company, which used software to analyse crime scenes. He moved to New York eight years ago with his company, Carnival Labs, which had a client list that included CNN and Dreamworks.

He and Rose, who is also a UC graduate, are self-isolating with their 5-month-old daughter on Waiheke Island.

Sam Johnson, who founded SVA after the Canterbury earthquakes, said Horrocks is one of a number of UC graduates providing their expertise.

"It's been amazing for our student volunteers to be working with leading alumni, and learning and gaining great work experience," he said.