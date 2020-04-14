Low-interest loan providers braced for surge in demand

Low-interest loan providers are bracing for more demand as unemployment increases – but one is warning it is about to run out of money.

More than 20,000 benefit applications were filed during the first week of lockdown, as the number of people out of work surged.

Ngā Tāngata Microfinance general manager Natalie Vincent said it was likely that high-interest lenders would spot an opportunity and try to lock people into quick and expensive loans.

"You can guarantee that while we are looking around thinking 'how can we help', so are the predatory lenders and we'll have people knocking on doors offering $500 in five minutes."

READ MORE:

* How to make loan hardship applications as budget agencies close doors

* BNZ has payday lenders it 'wants to stop' among its customers

* Coronavirus: Thousands face welfare struggle if they lose their jobs

BNZ and Good Shepherd NZ are also concerned.

They are extending their community finance programme, allowing $5 million of no-interest loans to be used by families financially affected by Covid-19.

BNZ chief executive Angie Mentis said it would give people "breathing room during this uncertain time and help them avoid the perils of resorting to using loan sharks and predatory lenders".

"These unscrupulous lenders target our most vulnerable people and at-risk communities. We are determined to do what we can to disrupt them and help people get through the Covid-19 lockdown."

The no-interest loan scheme provides loans of up to $1500 and was previously only for essential goods and services.

It can now also be used as relief for people and families who have been financially affected by Covid-19, providing a no-interest loan to pay outstanding bills like rent and utilities, or to refinance or consolidate existing high-cost debt.

KIRK HARGREAVES/STUFF More than 20,000 benefit applications were filed during the first week of lockdown, as the number of people out of work surged.

Vincent said Ngā Tāngata Microfinance would lend up to $3000 for debt relief or asset-building. The loans were offered via budget advisers.

But she said the scheme would have to stop offering new loans if it could not come up with more funding by June 30.

The money it lends is supplied by Kiwibank but it requires about $200,000 a year to cover overheads, such as staff salary.

It has been funded for the past six years by the JR McKenzie Trust.

She said staff had to be paid because they needed specialised skills to manage a loan book. It could not rely on volunteers.

Vincent said it would make sense for the scheme to be funded by the Government. The Government has been approached for comment.

Vincent said many people who accessed her scheme had never needed help before – often a couple would have had two people working but then one would lose a job and they would get into trouble with a debt, such as a hire-purchase, that became unmanageable.

"That's where our loans can step in and put that extra $40 back into the family budget while they get back on top of things."