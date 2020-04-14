Coronavirus: Stats show big fall in visitor and student arrivals

Border restrictions are cutting a swathe through international visitor arrivals which showed a record drop of 45,200 for February.

Official figures also showed a dramatic fall in international students numbers which were down by 6100 on the previous year.

Stats NZ said 372,700 visitors arrived in February, down 11 per cent compared with the same period last year – the biggest fall in arrival numbers for any February month on record.

That was mostly driven by the 90 per cent drop in visitor arrivals from China following coronavirus travel restrictions imposed at the start of the month.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Treasury models paint dire economic picture, mass unemployment

* From hero to zero – what's the future for tourism?

* Coronavirus: Potentially more than 100,000 tourists still here

* Universities not recommending Chinese students try to beat travel ban

However, population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said there were still 5000 arrivals from China in February, with most of those coming into New Zealand via other countries, rather than directly from China.

Before the travel restrictions were imposed, China was New Zealand's second-largest source of visitor arrivals on an annual basis, behind Australia.



Flights in and out of New Zealand had reduced significantly after the borders closed to almost all visitor arrivals just before midnight on 19 March, and the impact on the tourism industry is reflected in provisional data.

It shows arrivals for the four weeks ending March 19 were down almost 30 per cent compared with the same period last year.

The only country showing an increase was India, which rose 6 per cent.

AMANDA CROPP/STUFF Visitors exiting a tour bus in Christchurch on February 26 before border restrictions imposed in March saw international tourism grind to a halt.

Islam cautioned that provisional figures understated arrivals since not all arrival cards had been processed at the time of publication.

The latest Stats NZ figures also show international student arrivals fell by 29 percent to 15,000 in February this year compared with February 2019.



That was mainly driven by 8,000 fewer Chinese students which was partly offset by 1300 more Indian students coming here to study.



Just over a quarter of all student arrivals in February were citizens of India, followed by China (10 per cent), the United States (8 per cent), and Vietnam (6 per cent).



New Zealand-resident travellers arrived back from 190,500 overseas trips in February, almost identical to the number in February 2019.



