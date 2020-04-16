Coronavirus: Hair colour sales up more than 300 per cent during Covid-19 lockdown

New Zealanders are stocking up on home hair colour kits, sparking a warning from an award-winning stylist.

As the coronavirus lockdown drags on, cooped up Kiwis are taking their looks into their own hands, sending sales of boxed hair dye skyrocketing.

Sales had ballooned by about 340 per cent across Foodstuffs' key supermarket brands, Four Square, New World and Pak n Save, spokeswoman Antoinette Laird said.

"Four Square shoppers seem to be the most passionate about their hair colour, with sales up across the board in the region of 390 per cent," she said.

READ MORE:

* Student loses long locks in coronavirus lockdown for teacher's memory

* Hairdressing students in lockdown stay sharp through innovative teaching techniques

* Coronavirus: Splashing out, then slowing down - what the post-lockdown retail climate will be like

* Lockdown hair: Getting to the roots of our new reality

"But our blonde customers are clearly not keen on letting the natural roots shine through, with sales of blonde colour up 550 per cent."

Mimi Kelly, who owns Auckland salon Killer Hair with her husband, Steven, said she hoped New Zealanders wouldn't make too many decisions they came to regret but worried the writing was on the wall.

SUPPLIED Mimi Kelly, co-owner of Killer Hair in Auckland, is advising against DIY cuts and dye jobs during lockdown.

"I've already had people with reasonably dark hair and blonde foils asking me what they can do – you can't do anything," she said.

"Unless you're a guy with a shaved head who wants to use the clippers, you're going to have to wait it out."

Kelly, who is the salon's creative director and lead colourist, said DIY dye jobs could be just as bad as reaching for the scissors.

"You might think, 'Oh, I've got mid-brown hair, I'll just get a mid-brown dye' but come out of it with a full head of black hair.

"Boxed hair colour is incredibly unpredictable and we're warning clients to use whatever else they can while in lockdown."

That could include head scarfs, hats or hair makeup to cover greys on the hair line, anything but boxed colour, she said.

"Nobody's going anywhere. You're not seeing anyone outside your bubble and if they don't know your real hair colour, it's probably about time they did."

TAIKA WAITITI / INSTAGRAM Oscar winner Taika Waititi let his kids loose with the clippers but, unless you're happy with a shaved head, you should wait until after lockdown, Kelly says.

She also issued a warning to those who forged ahead with at-home dye jobs or cuts: Prepare to spend a long time in the chair when salons reopen.

"It takes a long time to fix those mistakes but not only that, it's expensive," she said.

"If you come in with orange or too-dark roots, you're looking at $200-plus on top of your normal service."

A 2015 survey by Canstar found New Zealanders spent an average of $71.25 at hair salons, visiting every 13 weeks, although women forked out much more than men, paying about $85 a visit compared to $37.

Kelly said people should use the lockdown to give their hair a break from heat, tools and colour.

"If you have to do something, make it a treatment," she said.

"We're all in the same boat, even your colourist has bad roots right now."

Laird said shoppers weren't letting other parts of their beauty routines slide during lockdown, either.

"Nail care is up across the brands in the region of 450 per cent and Pak n Save customers are the most passionate about their nails with sales of nail care products up 565 per cent," she said.

"Sales of wax and depilatory products is up 50 per cent so despite the fact New Zealanders are in lockdown, we are clearly not letting ourselves go."

The shift in shoppers' focus from pantry staples and cleaning supplies to personal grooming mirrors the trend seen in the United States, where hair dye and clippers have become hot property.

123RF Botched dye jobs are time consuming and costly to fix, Kelly says.

Doug McMillon, chief executive of retail corporation Walmart, recently told The Today Show the country had entered the "hair colour" phase of panic buying.

"You can definitely see that as people have stayed home, their focus has shifted," he said.

"Lately we've seen more grooming products, people are starting to need a haircut so you see more beard trimmers and hair colour and things like that.

"It's interesting to watch the dynamic play out."