Celebrity speakers turn to business mentoring during Covid-19 lockdown

A group of entrepreneurs and other successful Kiwis usually seen on the celebrity speaker circuit are turning to online mentoring instead.

For a fee of between $1000 and $2000, the new Mentor Me service will provide businesspeople with a video session with a mentor chosen for them, according to organiser Louise Ryburn. Businesses suffering hardship and schools will get a break on the fees through a sponsorship package.

Ryburn, managing director of Celebrity Speakers which normally hires out speakers for after-dinner and business functions, said their programme would provide guidance during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Like all businesses coping with the Covid crisis, we've had to adapt the service we offer to our clients," she said.

The Government's Covid-19 lockdown bans the sort of gatherings which celebrity speakers would normally address.

Mentors will include psychologist and author Nigel Latta, former All Black rugby coach Sir Graham Henry, motivation coach Gilbert Enoka, Eat My Lunch founder Lisa King, economist Tony Alexander, television chef Nadia Lim, and My Food Bag founders Cecilia and James Robinson.

Ryburn said the 30 or 60 minute video sessions can be one-on-one or for up to four colleagues.

Topics will cover leading through crisis, resilience and other coping strategies, teamwork while working remotely, strategies for the future, mental health, and parenting during Covid-19. The service will include setting up online video-link programmes.

Ryburn said it "made sense" to have the speakers step into a mentoring role during the pandemic.

"Many of our mentors have overcome their own personal challenges to find success," she said.