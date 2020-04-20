Small and medium business dissatisfaction of Government lessens during lockdown

Most small businesses were unhappy with the Government's performance as the Covid-19 pandemic took hold, but dissatisfaction levels dropped as the lockdown came in, a new report reveals.

Accounting software firm MYOB's survey of 1000 small and medium businesses (SMEs) revealed 30 per cent were satisfied with the Government's actions in late March, up from 21 per cent earlier in the month.

The second half of March saw the Government put the country into level-four lockdown and announce a $12.1 billion rescue package which included wage subsidies.

MYOB's New Zealand manager, Ingrid Cronin-Knight, said the sector had recognised the Government had taken "significant action quickly" and was offering targeted relief for SMEs.

"Throughout the month, SME operators across the country were coming to terms with the seriousness of COVID-19 and the far-reaching implications of the global coronavirus pandemic for the local economy," Cronin-Knight said.

The survey, the basis of MYOB's business monitor report, found over half (54 per cent) of SME owners would like to see the business tax rate reduced to 25 per cent.

Almost a quarter (22 per cent) wanted better access for SMEs to research and development tax credits. About a fifth wanted a greater investment in essential infrastructure including roads.

Cronin-Knight said while the pandemic had "completely shifted priorities" for the Government, SME owners' concerns could still be relevant in this election year.

"Reducing the business tax rate, supporting research and development and increasing our investment in infrastructure could all play some part in stimulating growth after the threat of COVID-19 has been reduced," she said.

The Government announced tax changes aimed at helping struggling businesses. It also outlined that when the country shifts to level-three lockdown many businesses that can trade safely, whether essential or not, will be allowed to reopen.