Level 3 looking more restrictive than anticipated, Westpac's chief economist says

New Zealand's Covid-19 alert level 3 is looking "more restrictive" than what economic forecasts had allowed for, Westpac's chief economist Dominick Stephens says.

"Previously we were forecasting a 15 per cent decline for the June quarter for GDP (gross domestic product)," Stephens said in a video, published shortly after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced further details about what life would look like at level 3.

"I think we'll review that over the coming week but it's looking like the initial decline for GDP could be larger than that," he said.

The Treasury, the Government's economic think tank, on Tuesday published economic scenarios that looked "broadly similar" to Wespac's, if "a little more pessimistic", Stephens said.

SUPPLIED Westpac New Zealand chief economist Dominick Stephens has said the "stamp it out" approach to coronavirus may be better for the economy than going in and out of strict lockdowns.

The Treasury's worst economic scenario would see GDP hit so hard that the economy would shrink to just over two thirds of its current size, crashing to just $219 billion in 2021.

Within the Treasury's numbers however were hints the Government is considering "massively more fiscal stimulus to support the economy", Stephens said.

"They've already spent $20b on support measures but I think Treasury's work hinted at an additional $20b being spent."

Despite concerns around the country's debt levels, Stephens said previous forecasts for New Zealand's debt-to-GPD ratio showed it would lift to 40 per cent. Even with an extra $20b of fiscal spending, it was likely to lift to only 45 per cent, he said – "not really a materially different number".

"Far more important actually is the trajectory the Government is on after we come out of Covid-19 whether the Government is showing a clear path to getting that debt back under control again."