Coronavirus: Marlborough businesses ready to try new things in Alert Level 3

Businesses in Marlborough are gearing up for New Zealand to move into Alert Level 3 next week.

While people would continue to work from home where possible, new avenues have opened up for contactless deliveries of food and retail.

Industries such as construction and forestry will also be able to get back to work, provided they maintain correct Covid-19 safety protocols.

Stuff has talked to Marlburians on the ground to see what has changed for their industry.

Retail

Thomas's Department Store co-owner Hamish Thomas said they had been selling essential items online during Level 4, but could move to selling other items in Level 3.

"It's opened up a few more sales. The biggest issue that most small to medium businesses will have, is that an online footprint is a small part of their turnover," Thomas said.

"The big thing is going to be the millennial age group and getting them to shop local, instead of overseas."

#OVERFLOW owner Anna Pettersson said she would be in store from Level 3.

#OVERFLOW owner Anna Pettersson will virtually show customers around the store in Alert Level 3.

"Customers can video chat us and we will show them what products we have," Pettersson said. "Then we will deliver with zero contact."

Hospitality

Bamboo Garden and Lemongrass co-owner Bu-nga Krataitong said both restaurants would be offering contactless takeaway and delivery from the start of Level 3.

"We need to make sure it's safe, I think this [Level 3] is the best thing for business, but part of this is helping keep the community safe too so we need to be careful," Krataitong said.

"We've had good feedback from the community during lockdown, people have bought our vouchers, so it's been great to have the local support."

de Brood Bakkers co-owner Fred Roubos said he would increase his supply and home deliveries once New Zealand moved into Level 3 from April 28.

de Brood Bakkers co owner Fred Roubos.

He would now be delivering breads, pastries, slices and cold pies.

Real Estate

First National Marlborough branch manager Angela Bowers said level three meant some changes for real estate, but staff would still be working from home.

On Tuesday, the industry was still waiting for clarity on whether they could hold private viewings.

"There's other work we can do in Level 3 that we couldn't in Level 4, moving forward we should be able to do virtual tours because we can go into empty property, and we can take photos.

"We understand people can move homes, which is a very big change," Bowers said.

Harcourts Blenheim owner Mark Davis said moving to Level 3 would allow the business to complete transactions.

Harcourts Marlborough owner Mark Davis said it was positive the business was able to start doing more.

"When we went into Level 3, there were things that needed to be tidied up that weren't, so it's good we can finish transactions.

"I'm pleased that we have started having conversations about viewing properties by appointment, it means we can start picking up where we left off."

Council and emergency services

Marlborough emergency services manager Brian Paton said for the civil defence team, it was another week of business as usual.

"We've got into a rhythm ... It's quietened down a lot. People needing accommodation are now the exception. It's just food parcels keeping us busy at the moment ," he said on Monday.

Council chief executive Mark Wheeler said while most council services had continued during the lockdown, some - like park and reserve maintenance - would pick up from Alert Level 3.

Marlborough District Council chief executive Mark Wheeler.

"The only ones that are still challenges are the libraries and face-to-face services like at our [Seymour St] front desk, but we're looking to expand our alternative library delivery system."

He said most staff would continue working from home.

"We've still got to all do our bit so it's still safe for everyone."

Recycling from kerbside collection and the resource recovery centre will go to landfill until the end of Alert Level 3.

Council solid waste manager Alec McNeil said recycling from kerbside collection would go to landfill until the end of Alert Level 3.

Transfer stations, which took green waste and rubbish, would remain open, but McNeil urged residents to avoid using the services if possible, to reduce spread of the virus.

"If people turn up with waste, we're not going to turn them away, but they've got to make the judgement call themselves."

Construction

With a strict list of protocols to follow, construction would be resuming under Alert Level 3.

Included in that would be work on the new Ōpaoa River bridge project, which would resume on April 28.

Work on the new bridge in Blenheim will start up again under Level 3.

Forestry

Tasman Forest Management Ltd Marlborough director Tamati Smith said forestry would be back to harvesting and carting logs in sawmills and the port.

"As long as those sawmills can take the wood," Smith said.

Logs will be harvested under alert level three as the forestry industry goes back to work.

"Certainly the port is open for accepting logs, and obviously there will be the same health and safety measures, plus the Covid-19 measures."

"It won't be business as usual, but we will be making a start. There is a bit of a backlog of spraying to prep areas for replanting, so those things should be able to occur as well."