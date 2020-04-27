Stop-go worker sacked over 'dangerous' and 'inexplicable' actions

A stop-go worker seriously endangered the safety of others (file photo).

A stop-go worker who let cars through at the wrong times, seriously endangering the public, was justifiably dismissed, a court has ruled.

Yoon Cheol Hong took his employer, Chevron Traffic Services Limited, to the Employment Court in Auckland in October 2019.

He claimed he had been unjustifiably dismissed from his job and that his employer was in breach of its duty of good faith.

Hong sought a sum of $80,000 for humiliation, loss of dignity and injury to feelings and reimbursement for the loss of his earnings and other money.

But Judge Mark Perkins, ruled Hong's dismissal was justified and his immediate termination was warranted.

Hong began working as a traffic controller for Chevron in September 2017 and was dismissed in June 2018 after an incident in Warkworth, north Auckland, in May.

The court heard Hong was working at one of the ends of a three-way traffic control system at a t-intersection on Woodcocks Rd.

Three of Hong's fellow workers alleged on four separate occasions, he failed to communicate by the radio telephone and allowed traffic to enter the restricted area while it was proceeding from the other ends.

The traffic superintendent at the site said he also witnessed Hong on at least three occasions directing cars against the flow of the traffic.

Hong was "clearly not listening" to his radio phone, and his conduct on that day was "dangerous and inexplicable", the superintendent told the court.

The superintendent also told the court this wasn't the first time Hong had misdirected traffic. He had seen similar incidents at Moirs Hill, also in Warkworth, he said.

He moved Hong to another part of the site because of his "serious safety concerns" over the way the employee was behaving.

Similar incidents happened again that afternoon and Hong was informed he would not be allowed back on site.

The superintendent made a written complaint and incident reports were investigated by senior management at Chevron, including managing director Wayne Clarke, the court heard.

During multiple meetings with other senior management, Hong completely denied the conduct and said there was a "conspiracy" between other staff to get rid of him.

It was a "frame up", he said.

At the hearing, Clarke said Hong was aggressive in his manner, raised allegations of racial bias and taunted Clarke to try and get him to suspend him.

Hong denied the incidents, but said if they had occurred they could not be regarded as serious misconduct.

At the hearing in October, Clarke told the court that directing cars into the face of oncoming traffic had previously resulted in death.

Hong's actions were regarded as very serious, he said.

When Hong was informed of his dismissal in June 2018, he immediately raised a personal grievance against Chevron.

In a letter to Hong, Clarke said serious misconduct had occurred and Hong had destroyed the trust and confidence Clarke had in him.

Clarke also said Hong seriously jeopardised the safety of others on site and members of the public.

Judge Perkins dismissed all of Hong's claims, ruling his actions constituted serious misconduct and his immediate termination was warranted.

"I am not prepared to accept Mr Hong's assertions that the employer in this case acted in breach of good faith," the judge said.

"In fact, as I have held, quite the contrary is the case, and it is Mr Hong who breached such duties."