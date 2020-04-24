Coronavirus: Rich migrants not solution to New Zealand's Covid-19 problems, economists say

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced consumers to think about what they need, what they can get, and due to the lockdown, what they really can live without.

Offering the world's super rich New Zealand citizenship if they invest some of their millions here might sound like a good way to spark the economy, but commentators say it's not clear that it would actually work.

The idea – since rejected by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern – was floated by investment banker Troy Bowker, who said high-net-worth individuals should be offered a visa if they invested $50 million each in the country.

Xero founder Rod Drury also suggested allowing international investors to buy land in New Zealand if they committed to build projects quickly, as a way to boost the construction sector.

But while there are a number of high profile super-rich in New Zealand, whether their presence does the rest of us any good is unclear. History seems to indicate they are more likely to buy a golf course, farm, iconic slice of country, mansion - or sometimes even land for a bunker - than to invest in job-creation.

Infometrics chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan said it seemed that many people who had qualified for residency on the strength of their investments were only doing enough to "tick the box".

READ MORE:

* What would a recession really mean for an 'average' New Zealander?

* 'No-brainer' to delay minimum wage increase - or is it?

* NZ's super-rich seek safe investments

That was partly because they lacked familiarity with the New Zealand economy and businesses and so opted for low-risk investments.

Research by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment in 2013/2014 showed most investor migrants came to the country for lifestyle or personal reasons. They were hesitant to make anything other than passive investments as part of their application.

SUPPLIED Shamubeel Eaqub said there was no clear evidence that having a lot of wealthy people allowed to live here helped the economy.

At the moment, people can apply for an investor visa if they have a minimum of $3 million to invest in New Zealand for four years. For the investor-plus category, which comes with fewer requirements on things such as age and the amount of time spent in the country, they must have a minimum of $10 million to invest for three years.

The MBIE data showed that almost half of investment visa immigrants spent less than half their time in New Zealand. Almost 20 per cent spent none of their time here.

Half only invested in passive investments such as Government and bank bonds. Only 20 per cent invested in shares, company equity, venture capital and other growth assets.

Kiernan pointed to research by the Migration Policy Institute that said policymakers around the world had found investor programmes disappointing. It found that countries that required private-sector business investments might have little control over where the money was invested and whether it created the jobs expected.

Benefits of programmes based on property purchases or allowing investment in bonds were hard to identify even in theory, the institute said.

Kiernan said there was logic to the theory that rich migrants might bring economic benefits.

SUPPLIED Queenstown is popular with the world's super-rich.

"One of New Zealand's enduring difficulties as an economy is attracting foreign direct investment, and there might be cause to view migration policy as one part of a broader range of policy initiatives to attract this investment. However, the evidence is hardly overwhelming that this immigration actually translates into much of a benefit for the overall economy, so I personally wouldn't be focusing my policy efforts on it."

Independent economist Tony Alexander agreed there was a lack of evidence that the arrival of super-rich was a benefit.

"People seem to think that someone will bring $50m in quickly and it will lead to that extent of surge in spending or job creation. That does not happen under the existing investment visa schemes.

"First, rich people are going to take their time deciding how to spend $50m or whatever the amount might be. That probably helps explain why they are rich in the first place.

"Second, being rich does not mean one has the skills to quickly set up a new business and quickly employ many people.

"Third, they are not going to come into New Zealand and quickly spend $50m at the shops. Fourth, history shows that when people bring lump sums in they usually place it in government bonds, savings institutions, and generally investments which already exist.

"Fifth, there will be far better canny investment opportunities available elsewhere in the world than in a country highly dependent upon an international tourism sector which will remain closed for a long time and may never be the same, a farming sector facing falling international prices because of weak growth, high wage costs by the terms of manufacturing giants such as China and South-East Asia, cumbersome health and safety legislation, and expensive housing."

He said too many of the ideas designed to improve economic activity were "naïve versions of a cargo-cult mentality", such as this one, or biased toward an existing long-term goal such as greening the economy "which may not deliver employment benefits in a timely manner – keeping in mind that the Government faces an election in September and will want voters to clearly see that their efforts are producing good jobs recovery".

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub said none of the super-rich who were already citizens or residents here had stepped up yet to help in the Covid-19 lockdown.

He said it would not necessarily be bad for New Zealand if a lack of super-wealthy meant the prices of luxury homes in places such as Queenstown were to slump. "It wouldn't be a terrible thing if the market actually functioned.

"I don't think we should be going out saying come here rich people. We're not a country for sale. What matters is the people. If we say we value people with the highest amount of wealth and income there's some mixed messages going out."