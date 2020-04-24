First the quakes, then the lockdown: Couple hold out hope for new home

The focus will still be on keeping contact with others to the bare minimum once the country moves to Alert Level 3, but some restrictions around travel, business and activites will be loosened. (Video published April 17, 2020)

Wendy and Tim Richards have struck bad luck with home plans before.

Nine years ago the February 2011 earthquake damaged the house they had bought just 40 minutes before, throwing them into years of insurance wrangles.

Last month the Covid-19 lockdown took effect just as the couple's new home, under construction at Pegasus, was due to be made watertight.



READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Builders, tradies worry about keeping contracts after lockdown lifts

* Coronavirus: Central Otago family's half-built house forces them into hut during lockdown

* Construction industry calls on older builders to keep going in face of skills shortages

"We seem to be the king and queen of poor timing," Tim Richards said.

The couple is now looking forward to their builders getting back onto their site when the lockdown moves from level four to level three next week.

While their building company has been keeping them well informed, the couple say have been worrying about the state of their new house since the lockdown began.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Tim Richards and Wendy Richards have had bad timing with housing plans before.

"The frame was up, the roof was on, the windows were in, and the bricks had been delivered. The brickie was going to do the bricks the day the lockdown started," Richards said.

"Golden Homes and the tradies have been really good and there's fencing around it. But there was always going to be a concern, the house isn't watertight and that's been on our minds."

Living with their three cats in a rented home in Wigram, where fortunately they were able to extend their rental term, they have been unable to go out and see their partly-built new house.

The Richards were due to move in by mid or late May. They hope the house will be ready by mid-June.

"We would have loved to be in next month, this is going to be our forever home. But it can't be helped and we have faith in the builders. People's health is more important." Richards said.

Under the level three lockdown rules, which apply from Tuesday, builders and other tradespeople can resume work using social distancing and hygiene measures.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Tim Richards and Wendy Richards remain in their rental home while the new house awaits completion.

Golden Homes owner Dean McGuigan said the company's contractors were "all really keen to get back to work".

"Some of them are keen to work longer hours, or six or seven days a week. They've had four weeks of lost income so they're pretty motivated to try and catch up where they can."

"There'll still be the tradies' banter, but they'll be doing it in a safe environment," he said.

Christchurch builder Richard Poff said the rules would "be interesting to deal with", and implementing them would mean extra costs and time.

Poff said he would be building a ramp at an elderly client's home next week, so would need to hire a portable toilet and set up washing facilities fenced off outside the house.

"They are vulnerable people so I won't be going inside.

"On a job, you are used to working around people, but I will have to be self-contained.'

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Builder Richard Poff is keen to get back on the tools.

Poff, who is Canterbury president of the New Zealand Certified Builders' Association, said building sites would have issues when several trades had to work together.

"Larger sites will have to manage comings and goings, and keep people in work bubbles.

"But for something like putting in a window you need several people working together. You can work around those things with proper work gloves and hand washing."

Poff said most builders and other tradespeople he knew were "itching to get started", especially younger ones with low cash reserves who had struggled without income during the lockdown.