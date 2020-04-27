Traffic management called in as McDonald's expects two to three cars a minute

Security has been called in, the frier has been refilled and the frozen coke machine has been turned on, as McDonald's Blenheim prepares to reopen on Tuesday.

On the ground of the restaurant is emergency tape to mark where staff will stand, it ensures they're always social distancing. Normally, two people would work on a coffee machine, but this week, there will only be one on each machine.

On Friday, Blenheim McDonald's franchise owner Wilhelm Maas did not know exactly how many patties had been ordered. Stock was to be allocated by head office for the first week.

But he did know it would be "a lot".

"We're expecting about two to three cars a minute, to start with," Maas said.

"We have some understanding from what has been happening overseas as well. For example in Austria, they opened again three or four days ago and it was massive."

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Maas has been in the industry for 22 years, having started in Wellington.

Every 30 minutes, gloves will need to be thrown out. If cash is presented in the drive through, the gloves will be disposed of immediately.

"Staff won't be sitting in the staff room anymore either, they need to sit in the store 2 metres apart."

To start, the store would be serving just the "favourites" menu, Maas said.

"So that's things like your Big Mac and your cheeseburger.

"For us we are geared up for an extremely busy day, just because people have been at home cooking. They couldn't get out of their bubble and we've got something different."

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Maas said they were expecting about two to three cars a minute, when they opened on Tuesday.

Maas said he had about 65 staff members who had been into work to prepare for the reopening.

"We invited parents as well, so they know their children and the people they love the most are safe."

Maas said they did not lose "too much" stock when they first went into lockdown.

"We get two deliveries a week, so the perishables were actually well controlled and our last delivery we didn't get which meant we didn't have to throw too much out."

On Friday, the only thing that was in the large walk-in fridge, was sauce, pump water and some juice.

The drive through was shared with Blenheim's New World supermarket car park, so security had been called in to assist with traffic management from Tuesday.

"Normally our drive thru is about 65 per cent of our business, obviously from Tuesday, it will be 100 per cent."