Auckland bar owner must pay worker $5k after sacking him for 'lying'

The Employment Relations Authority has ruled in favour of a young bar worker who was sacked a day after he gave his boss two weeks notice (file photo).

A former gastropub employee has been awarded compensation after being fired a day after handing in his notice.

Brook Churchhouse started working at the Good Home bar, which is owned and operated by Tom Gethin, in in Auckland's Whangaparāoa in July 2018.

He was employed as one of the establishment's front of house staff and was working a minimum of 20 hours a week.

﻿According to an Employment Relations Authority decision, Churchhouse asked his employer for more hours in April 2019, but Gethin said he couldn't provide him with more work.

READ MORE:

* Truck driver receives compensation after being hired and fired by text

* Trends in employment law in 2019 and what's in store for 2020

* Worker who 'stole fuel' awarded $8000 in overdue pay

However, Gethin told Churchhouse he could go and work elsewhere and he wouldn't object to him having a second job.

STUFF How the Employment Relations Authority works.

Shortly after the conversation, Gethin said, he was approached by the owner of a nearby cafe who asked him for a reference for Churchhouse, which he provided.

Shortly afterward, Churchhouse gave Gethin two weeks' notice. The following day, during a conversation about his resignation, Gethin asked him where he was going to work and was told he had a new job in the city.

But following that conversation, the owners of the cafe came into the Good Home and told Gethin his employee was planning to work for them.

Gethin told the Employment Relations Authority he realised the young man hadn't been honest with him about his new job.

Churchhouse told the authority he discovered that same day that all of his shifts for the following week had been cancelled.

When he contacted his employer to ask why his hours had been changed, Gethin told him he did not "deal with liars", he said.

Supplied The Good Home gastropub in Whangaparāoa was ordered to pay a former employee compensation for unjustifiable dismissal.

A text message from Gethin to Churchhouse, sighted by the authority, read: "You said you had a new job in the City. Not true. Don't want to deal with people I can't/don't trust. I don't trust liars.

"Was happy to wish you well, But end of the day. You're a liar ... Do yourself a favour. Don't abuse people stuff or trust."

When Churchhouse responded by saying he planned to come into work the following day, Gethin replied that he would sack him on the spot and inform his new employer.

Gethin said he felt Churchhouse had deliberately concealed the information about his future employment and as a result he could no longer trust him.

In her decision, Employment Relations Authority member Eleanor Robinson ruled Gethin had no justification for sacking Churchhouse, as there were no concerns about his performance or ongoing disciplinary matters.

However, she said the young man hadn't been honest about his new job at the nearby cafe and this was a breach of good faith.

Gethin's company, Bacchus Genus Limited, was ordered to pay $2800 to Churchhouse. That was reduced from a possible $4000 because of Churchhouse's actions.

The company was also ordered to pay a $150 fine to the Ministry Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) for failing to provide Churchhouse with a copy of his wage and time records.

It was also ordered to pay a filing fee of $71.56 and a $2250 contribution towards Gethin's costs.