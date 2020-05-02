Coronavirus: Anger about slow refunds for cancelled holidays

Jucy admits it has many refunds outstanding and processing is taking longer than it would like.

Cancelling a holiday because of coronavirus is bad enough, but waiting weeks or months for a refund is angering consumers.

Bookabac​h clients waiting up to six weeks are upset promised refunds have not come through, and Jucy rentals has told customers refunds might not be available until late May or early June.

Frustrated Bookabach​ customer Tristan Brown is far from satisfied with explanations given for the six week delay in processing his $728 refund.

Initially he was told it was due to "the unprecedented volume of travel disruptions" and then in mid April it was because of "technical issues with our credit card merchant."

BOOKABACH Consumer NZ says people owed a refund for cancelled bookings should receive it in a "reasonable" time frame. Bookabach customers hoping for a quick refund are unhappy about lengthy delays in getting their money back.

Despite assurances the money would be in his account by the end of April, that did not happen and four other customers who posted refund complaints on the Bookabach​ Facebook page had similar stories.

Alicia Tohia said she had some sympathy initially because of Covid-19, but lost patience after 15 emails to and fro failed to recoup the $438 she was owed.

"I've just given up now, because I get a different excuse every time, I don't trust them any more. It's been so stressful and frustrating.

Bookabach​ told Stuff repayments would take three to four weeks because of the volumes involved.

A spokeswoman said the technical issue with the credit card company had affected a small number of scheduled refunds, but they had been reprocessed and should be credited in the next 10 days.

Bookabach​ did not respond to questions about the number of refunds outstanding.

Jucy is also struggling to cope with a wave of rental cancellations resulting from the border closure and lockdown.

An email to customers from Jucy chief executive Tim Alpe outlined the tough financial time they were going through and apologised for the fact that processing the many refunds might take until late May or early June.

Alpe told Stuff he was "gutted" that they had not been able to make the refunds sooner and were doing all they could to get this sorted as quickly as possible.

However, a disgruntled customer who contacted Stuff said he had already waited nearly eight weeks and was not happy with a further extension.

"They're not the only people suffering financial hardship. I have a family and bills to pay too."

Consumer NZ head of research Jessica Wilson said customers should receive their money within a "reasonable" time frame and having to wait three to four weeks was pushing it.

"That's at the outer limit of what we'd expect."

If companies were dealing with an unusually high number of cancellations, refunds might take a little longer, but electronic transactions were usually quite fast.

"No one has to physically go to the bank, so the refund process should be pretty streamlined and easy for them to action."

Wilson said that if operators went under, consumers still owed money would become unsecured creditors, and had to wait in line behind secured creditors such as Inland Revenue and the banks.

That was the case for New Zealanders who were seeking refunds from Virgin Australia or who had credits with the company.

The Commerce Commission said that since the beginning of March it had received 38 complaints about accommodation refunds, which included three about Bachcare and two about Bookabach.

A Commission spokesperson said there was no statutory definition for the meaning of "reasonable" as it applied to accommodation refunds.

A lot depended on the circumstances, and with businesses in the tourism sector being under extreme pressure at the moment.

"This may mean that a lengthier than normal time may be reasonable."

Commercial invoice terms often provide 30 days for payment, but consumers should refer to the terms of a trader's refund policy, the spokesperson said.