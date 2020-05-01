Salesman 'pleasantly surprised' by Alert Level 3 business activity

Southern Automobiles principal dealer Lindsay Moffatt has been pleasantly surprised by their business activity during alert level 3.

It has taken some unique steps but an Invercargill car salesman is pleasantly surprised at the level of business while operating in the world of Alert Level 3.

Many businesses re-opened their doors on Tuesday - albeit in a modified way - after four weeks in lockdown.

Southern Automobiles principal dealer Lindsay Moffatt was one of those in the business sector who had concerns around if dropping to Alert Level 3 would in fact be much different than being in lockdown.

READ MORE:

* Staff urged to come back to work and save their jobs and the economy

* Thoroughbred racing gets short term security with 'workable' minimum stake for July resumption

* Southern test numbers third highest in New Zealand



Its showroom has remained closed, while car sales and servicing need to operate in a contactless way.

"We were worried people would wait till level 1.''

However, Moffatt was pleasantly surprised that they were able to sell seven cars in the first three days operating in Alert Level 3.

"In the past, I would have sold 90 cars in a month. The demand in level 3 is not going to be 90 but it is up and running again, and we are strongly optimistic now.

"There is normality, we are able to see some of our old normal under level 3 that we were perhaps not predicting.''

Kavinda Herath/Stuff 09032020. News. Kavinda Herath /The Southland Times /Stuff-Southern Automobiles dealer principal Lindsay Moffat has been pleasantly surprised by their business activity during alert level 3.

Like many businesses, Southern Automobiles has had to get innovative to operate under the current restrictions.

The first sale on Tuesday outlined that.

A salesman santized the vehicle before taking it to the customer's house. It was re-sanitised again before the customer took it for a test ride.

During that time the salesperson went for a jog, before coming back to speak to the customer from a distance.

The vehicle was re-sanitised and the rest of the deal completed by telephone before the vehicle was re-delivered to the house.

"I know a lot of people are sitting back apprehensively about their business......

"We were apprehensive and it would appear that it has come out fighting strong.''

By changing the way they worked Moffat said they were also able to continue servicing cars.

"There's drop zones and pick up zones so [the customers] are not coming anywhere near the dealership. There is no need for interaction.''

It has created a lot of extra work as cars are sanitised before and after the services, but Moffat said it was simply nice to get back to business.