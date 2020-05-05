Coronavirus: E-scooter companies want to be back at alert level 2

Stuff reporters Lee Kenny and Michael Hayward take out the two e-scooters vying for domination of the streets in Christchurch. (Video first published in June 2019)

E-scooter companies are pushing to be back in action at alert level 2, despite them currently being restricted to alert level 1.

The scooters were pulled from streets in March as the country prepared to go into lockdown to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Companies like Beam and Neuron, which operate in cities including Christchurch and Auckland, believe they can operate in level 2.

The-Press Beam thinks it is safe to be back in action at alert level 2.

Vice president of corporate affairs for Beam Christopher Hilton said initial guidance from Worksafe was that shared micromobility was not permitted until level 1.

However, Hilton said the company was working with the Ministry of Transport (MOT) and Worksafe to be able to operate sooner.

"Our position is that micromobility can operate safely at level 2 and be an important part of the essential transport mix in the post Covid-19 environment, especially considering the increased pressure on public transport due to social distancing requirements," Hilton said.

Protocols to maintain cleanliness would include increasing cleaning of scooters, a requirement for staff to wear personal protective equipment when touching vehicles and the need to maintain social distancing.

Hilton said there would also be differences in deploying scooters to prevent bunching and increased support for contact tracing of riders.

"We hope that through consultation with Worksafe and the MOT we can agree on safe and appropriate guidelines for e-scooters and offer the important option for transport at level 2. "

Not-For-Syndication Neuron has new hygiene practices in place for when it relaunches in Auckland.

Neuron said it was also in discussions with Auckland Council and the ministry to operate at level 2.

"Our recent experience in Brisbane – where we have been operating e-scooters for essential workers right through the lockdown period – has allowed us to refine our operations to tackle the current threat," a spokesman said.

The spokesman said when Neuron relaunches in Auckland, it will deploy teams to sanitise its scooters "around the clock" to keep them germ-free.

"They will be using hospital-grade disinfectant, designed and approved to kill a broad range of bacteria and viruses including Covid-19."

Neuron said it has also put in measures to prevent its staff from getting sick, including revised illness and travel policies.

E-scooters are a "good" option for people to maintain social distancing, the spokesman said.

Jump also said it was working with the government to ensure its bikes and scooters were back on New Zealand roads as soon as possible.

MOT manager of mobility and safety Brent Johnston said shared mobility is currently restricted to level 1 due to the risk of transmission associated with their use.

However, Johnston said the ministry is engaging with providers, regional councils and the Ministry of Health to explore if there are operating procedures that could make their use safe in level 2.

Lime, Flamingo and Wave have been contacted for comment.