Fonterra chief challenges Mataura Valley Milk over wage subsidy

Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell has ramped the pressure on Mataura Valley Milk for taking the Covid-19 wage subsidy, which the company claimed after choosing not to process Fonterra milk.

Several dairy companies have been criticised by the industry for taking the subsidy while still operating in lockdown, including Mataura.

Mataura is backed by Chinese state-owned enterprise China Animal Husbandry Group, New Zealand company Bodco and local and farmer shareholders. It officially opened its $226 million factory in November 2018.

Hurrell's criticism was specifically levelled at the company's decision to stop taking the milk, which came to light on Tuesday after a leaked internal message from Mataura was circulated on Twitter, where it was widely shared.

The leaked message outlined that Mataura's decision to not accept Fonterra milk was down to the company's claimed lower safety controls.

The lower standard was then used to justify taking the wage subsidy because not processing the milk had come at a financial cost, according to the message.

The message was tweeted by The Muster Show, a rural radio programme that covers Otago and Southland.

Hurrell hit back at Mataura's criticism on Twitter, saying he was proud of his staff and the company's controls.

"Not sure a subsidy is justified if they chose not to process all milk available," he said.

Mataura Valley Milk chief executive Bernard May has denied the leaked message originated from the company.

In an email to Stuff May said the company had not made any negative statements about Fonterra.

"We also never communicate on any open social media platforms regarding our business; any comments on social media are not from Mataura Valley Milk," he said.

"From our perspective, both companies have done an exceptional job managing through a global pandemic".

John Hawkins/Stuff Mataura Valley Milk has criticised Fonterra's Covid-19 safety controls in a leaked message.

The Muster Show said it had verified the note had come from Mataura.

"You may be aware that we were paid $614,755 for our 88 staff. The key driver for this was stopping the processing of Dira milk from Fonterra," the message said.

It was unacceptable for Fonterra staff to enter its site because it would pose an unacceptable risk, it said.

"Given Fonterra has had Covid-19 onsite and we haven't, I think it's a testament to these standards," the message read.

"Asking staff to process milk that is not from our farmers for low margin returns was not right."

Mataura claimed in the message that its decision not to process Fonterra milk was justified due to its "far higher" hygiene level. The risk of Covid-19 onsite would have greater consequences for the company's reputation. It said it was focussing on "nutritional production and distancing" and had reduced staff.

The message went on to say that the decision had come at a financial cost that met criteria for the subsidy.

In an email to Stuff Hurrell said Mataura was one of a number of dairy companies that received milk from Fonterrra under the Dairy Industry Restructuring Act (Dira).

"In a note to farmers shared on Twitter, we saw [Mataura] making reference to Fonterra’s Covid-19 controls being one of the reasons for not taking their Dira milk and subsequently claiming the wage subsidy. It’s disappointing to see this", he said.

The company stood by its safety procedures, he said.

Its tweet was widely shared and elicited largely incredulous and irate responses.

"Don't recklessly throw your opposition under the bus. And if the hygiene standards all of a sudden aren't good enough then I hope MVM aren't hypocritical enough to ever accept Fonterra milk again. Disgraceful claims," one said.

Another said "either you want DIRA milk or you don't. To suggest that Fonterra doesn't have the highest food and safety standards is an insult to our staff".

Another defended Mataura saying all they had to do was meet the 30 per cent drop in income criteria. "Did they meet the requirement, if so they're entitled, if they didn't they will have to pay it back."