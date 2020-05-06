Coronavirus: Events industry asks Govt for $80m Covid-19 rescue package

Ticket holders for live events indefinitely postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic are frustrated that they can't get a refund.

New Zealand’s events industry is pitching for $80m of government support, saying the sector is in dire straits and many operators will fold without more money.

Operators are warning of an empty calendar across sports, arts and community events without urgent help and the industry body, the New Zealand Events Association, is writing to Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford pleading for an indefinite extension of the wage subsidy to the industry and a contestable fund to help put on major events.

Stuff has obtained a draft of the letter, which says government is “critical in providing the events industry with the confidence to ‘stick it out’ and then be prepared to step up and take the risk on events”.

Waikato-Times Fieldays returned $241m to the economy last year, the industry says, as part of a $1bn contribution.

The NZEA is asking for the wage subsidy extension, an immediate $100,000 to allow smaller events to function under Level 2 restrictions, then two contestable funds of $30m and $50m for event organisers to tap into.

Their letter says a conservative estimate of the annual benefit the events industry brings to the New Zealand economy would be $1bn. It says hundreds of jobs will be lost from the sector. A survey of 280 businesses - around 10% of the industry - had reported a combined lost profit of $100m.

Its analysis is that 9000 events have already been canned because of Covid-19 and another 5000 are likely to be cancelled. It considers those figures are likely an understatement.

READ MORE:

* Domestic tourism key to recovery

* Medium-sized businesses at highest risk from pandemic

* Steve Kilgallon: Why the government should pay for Joseph Parker fight



Segolene de Fontenay, the NZEA's general manager, said they had asked the industry for feedback on its proposed plan before 1pm on Wednesday. It would consider the responses and send a final version to Twyford.

De Fontenay said they had an encouraging meeting with Twyford a week earlier and he had agreed to "champion" the sector. While they were "against the clock" of next week's Budget, she felt the sector's requests were reasonable, given its economic value to New Zealand. They are also requesting consultation on guidelines for how events are run under level 2 and level 1 restrictions.

The contestable fund would give the industry some encouragement to stay alive.

"Right now, a lot of event professionals are hanging in there wanting to know what's next - they don't want to fold, and leave the industry altogether," she said.

In a statement, Twyford said he had yet to receive the letter and it "would be inappropriate for me to comment on industry consultation."

But he had met with the sector last week, and "our government understands the issues facing the industry, which has been hard hit by Covid-19 and will be one of the last to resume because of ongoing restrictions on mass gatherings. We are working with the events industry to determine how government can help."

The association appears to have broad support.

David Higgins, the director of Duco Events, which promotes Joseph Parker’s boxing bouts, plus music, sports and business events, said: “The events industry is in dire straits right now, and events are a massive part of the fabric of society.

Not-For-Syndication David Higgins, left, with his charge, Joseph Parker, right, says the industry is in "dire straits".

“We were largely the first industry to slow down and will likely be one of the last to be brought back and … there are tens of thousands, maybe hundreds of thousands of people whose livelihoods are dependent on those risk-takers who take the risk to run an event.”

Higgins said he expected sponsorship and ticketing revenue to decline post-Covid 19 and he didn’t expect to be able to stage any major events until 2021. He had postponed all 15 events planned for this year.

“A lot of companies probably won’t return and a lot of events probably won’t happen and it would be quite a barren landscape unless something is done about it.”

Higgins said the fund should be allocated to regional council events bodies to allocate so that it was equitably spread nationwide and across operators big and small.

“I think the government can solve this in one fell swoop: if the government [come up with this money] then I am optimistic we can have a healthy event industry again.”

Aaron Carter, who runs Total Sport, which organises North Island running and cycling events, said he hoped to begin staging small events capped at 500 participants from the end of June. He had managed to keep his 12 staff employed at 80 per cent wages but cancelled about a quarter of his 2020 events.

“Our revenue tap turned off on March 16 - and compared with the same month the previous year we lost more than 100 per cent of revenue because we had do some refunds,” he said. “We are back to about 95 per cent of lost revenue now.”

Stuff-co-nz Aaron Carter, who runs running events specialist Total Sport, says many smaller operators may fold.

He said the letter was a “good summation” of the industry's woes and he expected many smaller operators to simply fold. He said his business needed more help to get through the “next level of pain”.