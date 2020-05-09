Coronavirus: Calls for Government to support migrant workers left in visa 'limbo' after losing jobs

Migrant workers who have made their homes in Queenstown say it's unfair for NZ to turn its back on them.

Community law centres are calling on the Government to provide emergency benefits for migrants who have lost their jobs as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni has been urged to activate a special epidemic provision under Section 64 of the Social Security Act to give benefits to people who do not normally qualify.

Some workers are now at risk of losing their application for residency, while others are struggling to afford the basics, such as food and shelter.

There is no data on the number of temporary migrant workers that have lost their jobs, however, there are 41,945 work visa holders currently in New Zealand with visas expiring during or before September 2020, an Immigration New Zealand spokeswoman said.

The Government has also relaxed visa conditions for a short period to assist with essential services, and for those with specific work conditions.

Migrant workers have approached community law centres across the country, with many struggling to navigate where they can access help.

Community Law Centres o Aotearoa chief executive Sue Moroney said a humanitarian crisis is developing for migrant workers.

Korkiri Marae in Wellington is part of the emergency response, helping to deliver food parcels, and health and social services.

She said one problem was that some employers decided not to use the wage subsidy scheme in which it was intended, leaving thousands out of a job.

"Secondly, there's a specific provision Government could have used; section 64 of the Social Security Act, and they’ve failed to do so and it’s inexplicable.

"That’s the sole purpose of that part of the act — for use during an epidemic — so if they’re not going to use it now, why is it even in the law?"

Moroney said several industries were affected by the loss of migrant workers, including horticulture, farming, tourism and hospitality.

The Restaurant Association estimates lockdown losses across the hospitality industry will top $1 billion, and of its 2300 members, a fifth are considering closing their businesses permanently putting about 30,000 people out of work.

One migrant worker from Ireland now faces an uncertain future after losing her job less than a week after alert level 4.

The former hospitality worker, who has asked not to be identified, worked her way up to being a restaurant manager at a Wellington hotel, and finally satisfied the requirements to apply for residency.

She was one of only four staff members from a group of 80 to lose their job.

A search of the Ministry of Social Development site shows the hotel applied and received a $500,000 wage subsidy for 74 staff on May 3.

Community Law Centres o Aotearoa chief executive Sue Moroney.

The news was disappointing to the ex-worker as she had tried to work on a solution with her former employer to keep her job.

"I came to New Zealand on a whim on a working holiday visa about five years ago as one of my friends was here. I said to myself if I don't like it I can go home in a couple of months, but I just fell in love with the place.

"I worked in the South Island for a while and as soon as I got to Wellington I knew I would be here for a long time.

"It's a nice place to live, it's a nice place to want to settle down. We planned on staying for a few years at least."

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni.

She's spent more than $5000 on her residency visa application over the past 18 months, as well as other visa requirements.

And because she had been at her current job for less than two years, she wasn't entitled to redundancy.

"I'm looking and applying for everything I can at the moment but with my visa conditions, it's a limited pool of jobs."

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni was not available for comment when Stuff asked, but her office said migrant workers could access support through Civil Defence and Emergency Management.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the Government was still considering "other options" but the approach it has taken is to use services already available, as mentioned by Minister Sepuloni.

"Under the work they've been doing, they've been able to provide assistance to a range of different people, including those from migrant backgrounds."

He said the Government injected an extra $30 million into the service two weeks ago.

An outreach programme is underway in Queenstown, however, it's no small task.

Queenstown lakes District Mayor Jim Boult said of the 9000 people on the council's database, about 6000 migrants had requested welfare assistance.

In Auckland, Pasifika Trust is currently supporting 112 displaced people from eight Pacific communities.

And in the Auckland suburb of Takanini, the Sikh community has assisted 15,000 people across Auckland.

The community has engaged with NZ Police Maori Pacific and Ethnic Services to obtain necessary approvals through local emergency management to distribute food.