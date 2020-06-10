The Bed People's 'Murphy's Law liquidation' as people still wait for orders

Jacinda Ardern stressed the importance of a "sustained effort" as the country moves to Level 1.

Dozens of prepaid beds are still to be delivered as The Bed People liquidator waits on BNZ to release funds.

The bedding company Bed & Linen Limited, which traded as The Bed People, went into liquidation in January owing more than $932,200.

Liquidator David Thomas said all orders made after the liquidation had been fulfilled, but several customers who had paid for their beds in December and January were still waiting for their beds.

Thomas said while there was "absolutely no chance of any refunds" he aimed to get all the beds back to those customers by the end of the month.

READ MORE:

* The Bed People owners oblivious of failed company's financial state, liquidator says

* Judge freezes assets held in Cook Islands Trust set up by Auckland property developer

* The Bed People liquidates, owing $930,000 and putting dozens of orders on hold



BNZ would release a term deposit with the owners' money 150 days after date of liquidation to pay for the pre-liquidation beds.

"After 150 days customers can't claim charge backs on their credit cards."

Thomas said the 150-day hold was due to be lifted next week.

Google Streetview The Bed People Wairau store

"All post-liquidation beds have been delivered. That was about 20 or 30 orders.

"Beds have been manufactured but due to the lockdown they haven't been delivered," he said.

"It has been a very time-consuming liquidation. It's one of those things where you hope things run smoothly but it is a Murphy's case where anything can go wrong it will go wrong."

Thomas said over the past two months he had uncovered more information about the business but had not been able to put any questions to the owners of the business Robert and Brenda Flanagan as they were in the Cook Islands.

screenshot The Bed People, was placed into liquidation on January 17 by owners Robert and Brenda Flanagan, leaving dozens of customer orders in limbo.

The second liquidator's report was due at the end of this month, Thomas said.

In February Thomas said the company traded while insolvent for at least a year before the liquidation because the Flanagans "had no idea" of the company's financial health.

Customer, Kate Richardson said because the mattress she bought for her elderly father never arrived she had to buy another one during the lockdown.

"My 83 year old father purchased a mattress from The Bed People in December. We have been continually told we will receive it 'soon', but that BNZ are currently holding the funds and refusing to release them. In the meantime money is being spent on lawyers that would be better spent on honouring customer sales," Richardson said.

"We ended up buying a new mattress right before lockdown. It's not ideal as we didn't have much time to shop around, but better than nothing," Richardson said.

"My father has a spine and hip condition and lives in constant pain while he awaits possible surgery. He has very specific mattress needs, and has already sold his old mattress."

BNZ has been approached for comment.