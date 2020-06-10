Air New Zealand has refunded 15,000 passengers for compassionate reasons

Air New Zealand and customer cash, should they refund passengers?

Air New Zealand has refunded 15,000 customers for compassionate reasons.

The airline said on average it was paying out $20 million a week on refundable airfares.

The airline has culled 4000 jobs as it responds to the Covid-19 crisis.

Its chief revenue officer Cam Wallace told the AM Show, that Air New Zealand did not have enough money to refund all its customers, it was offering refunds to those in financial hardship or if they were legally obliged.

"We've refunded about 15,000 individual cases. In some markets like the US we are obliged to give refunds," Wallace said.

"We have a compassionate policy so if people ring the contact centre, and they talk to us about their unique financial hardship they will get their money back.

"Our total refunds come to $22m a day," he said on Wednesday morning.

However, an Air NZ spokesman said this was a "slip of the tongue on air" and the figure was actually $20m a week.

As the Covid-19 outbreak spread, it caused widespread disruption and prompted governments to close their borders, leaving airlines scrambling to cancel flights and radically reduce their networks.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Air NZ has offered 15,000 refunds so far, but says it will only do so if legally obliged or if people were in financial hardship.

In Air New Zealand's case, it slashed its network capacity by up to 95 per cent at one point.

As a result, thousands of Kiwis had been left with credits for cancelled domestic and international flights.

Wallace said on the AM Show it was still working through whether the airline could transfer credits to Airpoints dollars.

"Still looking at whether we have the technical capability to transfer.

"It's quite complex in terms of the tax implications. You might have a ticket to Shanghai which has no GST, and then you want to travel to Queenstown which does attract GST."

Wallace said it was unclear how many more staff might be let go beyond the 4000 announced.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Air New Zealand chief revenue officer Cam Wallace says staff were watching the company "being destroyed" in terms of revenue and customer base.

"This was an awful period of everyone's working life.

"Watching our company being destroyed in terms of its revenue and customer base is pretty distressing."

Wallace said Air NZ made its middle seats available for sale on Tuesday as the country moved into alert level 1, which was a "big relief".

"We're looking like 50 per cent of our capacity will be flying by December. Places like Queenstown are going better than we expected. We're up to 75 per cent of our capacity in July. There are some sights of life."

"About 25 per cent of customers on our domestic flights were international tourists. That's part of the market we won't see again until the markets in the USA and Asia reopen."

Wallace said 15 wide-body 777 aircraft will go in "deep storage" in Alice Springs.

"We just don't see any likelihood of us using them in the next 12 months."

John Anthony/Stuff Cam Wallace says 15 wide-body 777 aircraft will go in "deep storage" in Alice Springs.

Wallace said the value of the planes had to be written off on Air NZ's balance sheet as the aircraft market globally was "swamped".

Another pain point for the company had been its long wait time for customers calling to ask for credits and refunds.

Wallace said staff would be redeployed from across the business to work at its contact centre.

"We've been caught short of the resources at the contact centre. Redeploying staff from across the business to work at call centre."

On Tuesday consumer watchdog Consumer NZ called for law changes fast-tracked after Air New Zealand "dug in its heels" on giving refunds for cancelled flights.

Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said Air New Zealand maintained its position, stating it would only give refunds if required to by law.

This article has been updated and corrected after Air New Zealand supplied incorrect information