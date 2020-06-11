Water Babies spits the dummy over Swim Baby in Wellington area

UK-based Water Babies said its franchise agreement was breached in Wellington. (File photo)

A big fish in the business of swimming lessons for infants and toddlers has succeeded in leaving a rival high and dry in the Wellington region, at least in the short term.

Water Babies International Ltd is United Kingdom based, and the world's largest provider of swimming lessons for little children.

It has obtained an interim injunction at the High Court in Wellington against its former New Zealand operator and her cousin's recent business venture.

Pending a full hearing of Water Babies' claims, Kelly Williams, her cousin Silvana Tizzoni and Tizzoni's business Swim Baby, are out of the market in Wellington, Lower Hutt, and Porirua, for the next year.

But the judge said the orders would end if Water Babies didn't file its formal claim within 10 days.

Kelly Williams worked for a Water Babies franchise in Wales before returning to New Zealand and starting one herself in Wellington.

Later Water Babies agreed to her expanding to Auckland although the change was not formally recorded.

Williams had the only franchise in New Zealand, but Water Babies said it has had inquiries from others interested in starting one.

The franchise included providing operators with Water Babies’ methods of teaching swimming from birth, marketing, equipment, consumables, training and technical support.

Williams criticised the support provided, misrepresentations she said Water Babies made, and the cost to franchise operators.

123rf Many Water Babies teaching methods were generic, it was claimed. (File photo)

The franchise agreement ended in September 2019. After a tip-off Water Babies started to investigate a new business, Swim Baby, run by a company of Williams' cousin, Silvana Tizzoni.

Swim Baby was offering lessons at the pools and times that Water Babies had been.

Water Babies also found emails to its clients referring them to Swim Baby.

Water Babies said Williams shared her knowledge of its system, took its clients and teachers. It had an investigator spy on Swim Baby classes and it was alleged the classes used many Water Babies elements.

Williams, Tizzoni and her business defended the application for an interim injunction, denying many of the claims, although Williams agreed she breached some terms of the franchise agreement.

Williams said many of the techniques and music used were generic, and she used them since qualifying as a swimming teacher before she worked with Water Babies.

Williams said her former agreement with Water Babies shouldn't stop her teaching swimming.

Stuff Justice Jan Marie Doogue set a strict timeframe for Water Babies to progress its claim. (File photo)

Tizzoni said she had support from an Australian programme and added te reo Māori, so her business was unique. She was willing to change the name of her business if it was thought too similar to Water Babies.

In a decision on Wednesday, Justice Jan Marie Doogue ordered that in the meantime Williams, Tizzoni, and her business could not use or pass on information or knowledge about the Water Babies business or system, and they had to destroy any Water Babies written material they had.

The judge said Williams could not be involved with any business similar to Water Babies in Wellington, Lower Hutt and Porirua, and just for one year, not the two years Water Babies wanted.

For the same area and period Tizzoni and her company could not operate either.

Other organisations provide swimming lessons for babies and toddlers in the region.