Best opening weekend for skifield, bar owner 'exhausted'

A sizeable crowd was already waiting before the ski-field opened, including Ben Yorston, who was first in line for the eighth year in a row.

Pubs were packed and the slopes at Mt Hutt filled as Cantabrians relished normality during the first weekend of alert level 1.

New Zealand has been able to stop social distancing, have greater interactions in public, and remove the 100-person limit on gatherings since moving to level 1 of the Covid-19 alert system last Monday.

The weekend also witnessed the opening of Mt Hutt skifield, near Christchurch.

Manager James McKenzie said more than 7000 people took to the mountain from Friday to Sunday – a new opening weekend record.

READ MORE:

* Weekend nightlife in Taranaki hits high gear after level 1 move

* Coronavirus: Chance for business to 'bounce back' as bars, pubs and clubs reopen

* Coronavirus: Christchurch businesses pleased with local support in level 2

* Christchurch's pools, libraries, adventure park and zoos to reopen in level 2



"We did not expect to see the numbers come through that did come through in the end."

Most weekends would only average around 3500 people, he said.

Supplied About 7000 skiers took to the slopes at Mt Hutt during the opening weekend.

"I don't know what was motivating people to come out this weekend ... maybe it was the sunshine, but maybe it was the fact that they've got through lockdown."

It wasn't only the slopes bustling. OGB bar owner Nick Inkster said every at night his central city bar since the country moved to level 1 had been "packed".

"Friday and Saturday night, everyone was hugging and shaking hands ... it just felt like it was normal again," he said.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff The trams in central Christchurch have been running again post-lockdown.

Inkster admitted running the bar had been "exhausting".

Similar success was found at Pomeroy's Pub. General manager Ava Nakagawa said the removal of the capacity limit saw the number of punters in her bar jump from 100 to about 200.

Nakagawa said she thought all of their regulars would have been in at level 2 and therefore level 1 would not see much change, but she was wrong.

"This [past] week especially, people were really out in force and really wanting to support their places even more," she said.

Joe Johnson/Stuff Ava Nakagawa, general manager of Pomeroy's Pub, says she's been able to have twice as many punters in at level 1.

"It's just been completely consistently steady and busy, all hours."

At Willowbank wildlife park, general manager Kirsty Willis said loosened social distancing measures had made it easier for people to relax among the animals.

"I know when I was walking through the park today (Sunday), you're trying to step past somebody and I knew I didn't have to worry about being awkward, having that awkward moment of trying to dodge left or right," she said.

Christchurch Adventure Park general manager Anne Newman said level 1 meant the capacity of their chair lift had doubled from two to four.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Shoppers in central Christchurch on Sunday.

"This weekend's been a great weekend, the locals have been out in force," she said.

Orana Wildlife Park chief executive Lynn Anderson said it was going to be a long haul for them, as they continue to fundraise.

"We've reopened during mid-winter, which is the depth of our low season," she said.

"The animals are definitely pleased to see people back, some species more than others ... a few don't care," Anderson said, noting monkeys, lemurs, and gorillas had missed people the most.

Christchurch Attractions chief executive Sue Sullivan said demand for Christchurch's central city trams had been steady since reopening at level 1.

"I was in the city today (Sunday) and there was a good number of people around in the city, on the tram, and experiencing what the city has to offer."