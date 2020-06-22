Wine industry worried it won't have enough skilled labour for next harvest

Wineries are already thinking about how they will get enough labour to tackle next year's harvest.

Wineries worried about getting skilled labour for next year's harvest say up-skilling Kiwis will be vital if they can't get qualified workers into the country.

A skilled workforce of winemakers, supervisors and cellar hands are only needed in Marlborough a few months of the year, so workers usually travel between vintages across the globe.

But with tough border restrictions due to Covid-19, there is no guarantee the workforce can be filled next year.

Wine Marlborough general manager Marcus Pickens estimated at least 400 harvest workers were on an essential skills visa in Marlborough each year.

"There's still quite a lot of uncertainty at the moment. We'll collaborate with Immigration New Zealand as much as we can and the Ministry of Social Development and Work and Income," Pickens said.

"It's going to be quite a high threshold for any kind of migrant labour workforce, everyone has to pass the labour market test."

The test looked at whether Kiwis could fill advertised roles.

Pickens said "one way or another" the industry would have to explore ways to get more Kiwis into the workforce.

"We'd never say no to Kiwis. But to be building a total capability of Kiwis to perform these tasks and have no internationals .... it would be a massive undertaking," Pickens said.

Wairau River Wines operations manager Nick Entwistle said four out of its nine workers for the 2020 vintage were from overseas.

"Often Kiwis come to us from university or NMIT, they come and get practical experience which is good," Entwistle said.

"A lot of the Europeans come with a lot of practical experience, often their families own vineyards.

"One of our workers was a returnee from overseas. That is really important for us as a small team; to have someone who has been here before. They understand the systems. They are almost worth two people that are turning up for the first time."

Entwistle said it was going to be important to up-skill Kiwis.

"I think next year is a bit of a concern for everyone. The Covid situation this year really highlighted that there is a need for that skilled worker. It's really the core of what keeps the business running," he said.

It was considering hiring people two months earlier next year, so they had time to get them ready, he said.

"That's probably about how long it takes to get someone who has had no experience ready for six weeks of intense work with little room for error," Entwistle said.

Entwistle said courses such as the Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology's (NMIT) New Zealand certificate in Cellar Operations helped to train workers.

"It gets you in the door and gives you the ability to get a job as a cellar hand."

The Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology (NMIT) said it had noticed an increase in Kiwis applying to study in viticulture and horticulture since the pandemic.

NMIT Viticulture, Winemaking and Horticulture curriculum manager Pam Wood said it had so many enquiries during Alert Level 4 that for the first time it had added a third intake in May into its Bachelor of Viticulture and Winemaking course.

"We have a Kiwi chef in lockdown in London, studying in that May intake because the degree has an online programme."

Earlier this month, Minister of Education Chris Hipkins announced a $320 million Targeted Training and Apprenticeships Fund (TTAF)

A handful of NMIT's courses were funded by this package, including a New Zealand Certificate in Horticulture Production and a New Zealand certificate in Cellar Operations.