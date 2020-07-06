Deal saves former All Black Dave Hewett's housebuilding company from liquidation

Dave Hewett’s financial position was described in the creditor compromise offer as being ‘exhausted’.

Former All Black Dave Hewett​ has done a deal with creditors to prevent the liquidation of his home-building business.

Hewett, the sole director and shareholder of Bainbridge Homes, sought a deal with creditors after realising the company could not trade its way out of its cashflow difficulties.

“I have now come to the realisation that the business has no prospect of trading its way out of its current predicament given the high level of debt owing, inability to recover significant related party receivables and uncertain economic times in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Hewett said when presenting the compromise deal to creditors on June 12.

The compromise deal was approved by creditors on June 12, and Hewett told Stuff the deal, as well as a significant restructure of the business, would ensure the longevity of the business.

READ MORE:

* Dale MacLeod lands Southland Stags coaching job

* Southland Stags coaching jobs up for grabs as Rugby Southland advertise roles

* Stags' showdown with Otago important for a host of reasons



“We are pleased to confirm that with these initiatives in place, Bainbridge Homes are now well positioned to move forward,” said Hewett who played 22 tests for the All Blacks from 2001 to 2003 and was part of four Super Rugby-winning Crusaders teams.

Late last year, Hewett announced he would not continue coaching the Southland Stags rugby union team, telling the Otago Daily Times one of his reasons for taking a break from professional coaching was to spend more time running Bainbridge homes.

Hewett told creditors on June 12 that Bainbridge Homes, which builds family homes, was insolvent, and was unable to pay its debts as they fell due.

On April 30, Bainbridge Homes owed a total of just under $9 million​ to creditors, including decorators, plumbers, builders and building supplies companies, but had assets of just over $3m​.

KAVINDA HERATH/STUFF Dave Hewett pictured at a Southland Stags game in 2019.

The ex-All Black was unable to contribute any money to sweeten the creditor compromise deal.

“Dave's financial position is such that he has exhausted all of his ability to obtain personal funding to contribute to resolving this situation. His family home is in a family trust (which is heavily mortgaged),” the compromise offer read.

Creditors were told they would get more money by agreeing to the compromise deal, than if Bainbridge Homes was put into liquidation.

Creditors agreed to the deal on June 29, which released Hewett from personal guarantees for company debts​.

While secured creditors would be repaid in full, the compromise deal would see unsecured creditors owed less than $10,000 paid $500 immediately, plus 30 cents in the dollar of the balance of their debts within 10 working days of the compromise being agreed.

Unsecured creditors owned more than $10,000 would get 30 cents in the dollar within 10 working days and up to a maximum of 10 cents in the dollar more at a later date.

The money to repay debt would come from selling the business assets of Bainbridge Homes to a newly-formed company called BBH 2020 for a sale price of “up to” $1.3m​.

After the deal, Bainbridge Homes would complete its remaining projects before Christmas 2020 before ceasing trading, Hewett told creditors in the compromise proposal.

BBH 2020 was set up on May 28​. Hewett was the sole director, while the sole shareholder was Norman Lindsay Hewett, from Rangiora.

Hewett said Bainbridge Homes had obtained loans from a family member’s trust to help support the business, as well as from two other related-party companies on which Hewett was both a director.

The three related-party funders were owed a total of $3.6m, but had agreed not to be repaid any of their money so unrelated unsecured creditors could get paid more.

In the June 12 compromise offer document, Hewett criticised Bainbridge Homes’ management.

“Since acquiring the Company (in 2014) there have been large fluctuations in the consistency of the sales achieved by the Company,” he said.

“There were many instances when the actual sales pipeline fell well short of the Company’s forecasts.

“The construction activity of the business started well, but struggled with a high turnover of project managers due to poor performance.

“With hindsight it has become clear to me that the experienced managers of the Company that I had put in place and relied on have been unrealistic with the sales targets used in compiling the Company's forecasts.

“The overhead structure of the Company was geared up to support an annual target of 50 to 60 houses, but these levels never eventuated.”

Hewett said Bainbridge Homes had advanced over $1m to a company called Module Canterbury Limited to buy the licence to run a modular construction system which proved “non-viable”.

Module Canterbury, of which Hewett is one of two directors, had ceased trading and was not in a position to repay the debt, Hewett said.