Thousands of returning Kiwis join the job-hunters in post-Covid NZ

Influx of returning Kiwis no bad thing for economy, experts say.

Thousands of Kiwis have returned to the country faster than they expected as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, often after spending years overseas.

Stats NZ population manager Kim Dunstan believes such returnees made up a decent chunk – if not the majority – of the total of 21,124 people who arrived in New Zealand between April and June.

About three-quarters of those arrivals were travelling on New Zealand passports, but Dunstan notes some of them will have been residents returning as planned from regular holidays, family visits and business trips.

The non-citizens who arrived here during the travel ban will be New Zealand residents travelling on foreign passports, and people who were given travel exemptions – either because they were family of New Zealand citizens and residents or had been allowed in as “critical workers”.

A good proportion of returning Kiwis appear to be finding work and settling back into the country remarkably quickly, despite the economic doldrums.

The adage that you will be OK if you have a skill that is in high demand, for example in IT, finance or construction, still seems to apply.

Supplied Jo Hay and her husband Andy – “act of kindness” made a big difference.

Cameron Heka, 30, an IT contractor, expedited his return to New Zealand by shelving a six-month tour of South America that he and his wife had planned after a five-year stint in London.

Like many returnees, they had been planning to come back to New Zealand later this year anyway, in their case because their United Kingdom visas were about to expire.

They landed in New Zealand just a few days before the country went into level 4 lockdown in March and Heka says managed isolation gave them time to get their breath back.

“Every time we come home we have to say hello to a thousand people so it was actually nice to not have to see everyone straight away,” Heka jokes.

“When you are away for so long, you get the never-ending questions: ‘When are you buying a house? When are you having babies?’ – just give me five minutes to get in the door.”

Initially, the jobs market was “bizarre to the say the least”, he says.

“There was just nothing going on.

“My wife and I were probably the very lucky ones in that we came home with a bit of savings and weren’t pressured to get jobs straight away.”

But his wife found work as a project manager on the RiverLink project in the Hutt Valley, and he has now got work with a government department.

“I think it really helped being skilled; we have both got about nine years’ experience now. But it really varies based on what you do.”

The declining value of the British pound means pay is not even too dissimilar to London, he says.

But housing, especially finding warmer housing, is harder, he says.

So they have put in an offer in on a new home off the plan in Lower Hutt, and put the long trip to South America out of mind.

“I think the real estate agents are under pressure to sell before the market crashes, but the property market comes back long term.”

Others have been in the tougher situation of having to come home soon after uprooting themselves from New Zealand.

SUPPLIED Courtney Ratuszny has found work after her longest job search.

Courtney Ratuszny, 28, gave up her accommodation, quit her job, sold “everything she owned” and was only two months into an OE in South-East Asia, in Vietnam, when it suddenly went into Covid lockdown.

“Most of the tourists had left and it got pretty rough over there because many of the locals such as street vendors couldn’t make any money so they got very aggressive,” she says.

“We closed our borders here and everyone was encouraging me to come home, so I did.”

After briefly being threatened with having to spend four weeks in a “tiny” transit room in a terminal in Hong Kong, Ratuszny was allowed to travel back via Australia on a jet with just 17 travellers on board.

She has just found work as an adviser at a government department, but only after what has been her longest job search.

“I have 10 years corporate experience and a degree, but trying to find work is quite difficult in this market.

“Higher calibre candidates are going into lower-level roles.”

Ratuszny is keen to travel again but says she will probably keep it to “a month here and there”.

Adam Williams, 33, says he feels for younger people in Ratuszny’s position whose travel dreams came crashing down so soon.

Like Heka, he had been thinking about coming back to New Zealand sometime this year anyway, after six years contracting as an accountant in London, and Covid-19 was just the catalyst.

“I lost my job in April. My boss was told to get rid of all of his contractors as soon he could, so that made the journey back a bit easier.”

SUPPLIED Adam Williams was meeting with recruiters via Zoom while in managed isolation.

“I was at a hotel in Auckland for a couple of weeks in managed isolation, getting my CV done and meeting with recruitment agents over Skype and Zoom.”

He also claimed JobSeeker support “for the first time in my life, which was very helpful”.

Williams said he dealt with about six or seven recruiters over video before he landed a job with disability trust Spectrum Care on Monday.

“I guess I was looking pretty hard for a job from the start of May so it took me a bit longer than I would have thought, pre-Covid.

“But it feels like the market has picked up in the last couple of weeks.”

Bridget Clarke, assistant director of recruitment company Robert Walters, agrees.

The agency has seen a surge in Kiwis returning from overseas “perhaps a lot quicker than they thought they ever would”, she says.

”There are a couple of different types of people; Kiwis in their late 20s and early 30s who were expecting to get their visas renewed by their UK employers and who are not doing that, but also people who realise New Zealand has a lot to offer – there are some large-scale exciting projects that are happening.”

SUPPLIED Robert Walters associate director Bridget Clarke says there are big and exciting projects under way, but the cost of living here can be shock to Kiwis who have spent years overseas.

Clarke doesn’t believe people should be too concerned about the economy’s ability to soak up that workforce “at this stage”.

But she says Kiwis who have perhaps stayed in the same job here for “10, 15 or 20 years and who have not broadened their experience” may find it a bit harder because the level of skills in the market has been uplifted by returnees.

”Things are definitely picking up and most employers are back in the office now, which helps. Normally we need people to be back in the office to stimulate recruitment.

”For a number of our clients, the step down to level 1 came pretty quickly and that is a positive.”

Despite forecasts that unemployment will reach 8 or 9 per cent as the wage subsidy crutch is removed, Clarke describes the jobs market in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch as “pretty buoyant”.

“There is lots of money being invested in the ‘shovel ready’ projects.

“It is an election year and the Government has got a number of projects it needs to deliver.”

Then there are the infrastructure projects that “don’t stop” such as Transmission Gully, the Dunedin Hospital build and CityRail in Auckland, she says.

“All of these projects require a skilled workforce.”

The biggest challenge for returning Kiwis is often housing, she says.

“Kiwis coming home – depending on how long they have been away – are always surprised by the cost living,” she says.

Ricky Wilson Since lockdown, the number of foreign citizens leaving New Zealand has been far higher than the number of Kiwis returning.

“Food is expensive, rents are expensive and the average salary in New Zealand is pretty low.

“With a salary of £30,000 in London, you can have an okay life, but with $60,000 in New Zealand you are going to struggle.”

But employers like people who have had overseas experience and having “done” that experience means candidates are more likely to then commit to New Zealand, she says.

The influx should be kept in perspective.

The number of new arrivals has surged in recent weeks, prompting Housing Minister Megan Woods’ surprise announcement on Tuesday that the Government had stepped in and would be controlling Air New Zealand bookings to avoid a crush on managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

But between April and June, 56,871 people left New Zealand, so there was a net loss of 35,747 people during the three-month period, Customs data shows.

Those departures will have included straggling tourists and students, but also people on working holidays and temporary work visas calling it quits.

“A lot of seasonal workers from the likes of Vanuatu have returned in recent weeks and there have been repatriation flights to India and so on,” Dunstan says.

At the moment, it is uncertain how many returning Kiwis will stay in the country long enough to be classified as migrants, he says.

“There is certainly a shift from that long-standing pattern where we had more departures of citizens than arrivals, but it remains to be seen how sustained it will be.”

The number of Kiwis settling back home for good during the past few months – whether it ultimately proves to be 5000, 10,000 or 15,000 – is still a drop in the ocean compared to the number of New Zealanders who could potentially return here in a global crisis.

Joseph Johnson A dearth of flights is one of the snags returning Kiwis have had to cope with.

Dunstan says that, depending on how nationality is defined, there are 570,000 to 1 million Kiwis still living overseas, and about 1.3 million overseas-born people who are now living here.

”A lot of them have been overseas for a long time and have roots firmly implanted in other countries.”

Peter Wilson, principal economist at the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research, believes any concern that returning Kiwis might be difficult to employ or house would be overblown.

“We just do not have the data yet” to work out how many of the 21,124 arrivals are Kiwis coming back for the long-term, and how many have been coming back from long holidays, he says.

“My gut feeling is it is probably about half each.”

But that wouldn’t be enough to move the needle much when it came to the unemployment rate, house prices or other macro-economic indicators, he says.

”Under the current restrictions, with two weeks’ quarantine and now with limits being placed on the number of people who can come back, the number of returning residents and citizens is actually quite small,” Wilson says.

”Compared to what we have had in last five to seven years of permanent migration, this looks really quite manageable.”

Nor does he see borders opening up and the situation changing soon, when the attitude of most Kiwis is that they are “quite happy” behind the tight border.

Understandably though, some returning Kiwis have found the attention being turned on them unnerving.

Jo and Andy Hay have been isolating at the Grand Mercure Hotel in Wellington after a nine-year stint teaching in China, Italy, Colombia and finally South Korea.

Jo Hay has secured a teaching job in Hamilton.

“When we arrived in Wellington, I guess I was surprised and then a little shocked that there was so much focus on us as we entered our hotel,” she says.

“I’m not used to being filmed, and it made me nervous. It was not till I saw Phoebe, a student from Te Aro School, holding a sign reading ‘Welcome Home Be Kind Everyone’ that I relaxed.

”What a difference those acts of kindness make.”