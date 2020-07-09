Frustration at Upper Hutt's loss of driver licence services

Benjamin Prince, 18, is looking at getting his learner licence but will be unable to apply or sit his theory test in his home town of Upper Hutt because the local VTNZ no longer offers any of its licencing services.

He was surprised and disappointed to recently learn licence services were no longer available at his local Vehicle Testing New Zealand (VTNZ) branch in Upper Hutt – putting him in a tricky situation with the nearest testing centre a 20-minute drive away in Lower Hutt.

“I’m at a significant disadvantage. I have two working parents and can’t get down there during working hours.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Benjamin Prince, 18, is unable to sit his learner licence theory test in his home town of Upper Hutt because the local VTNZ no longer offers any licencing services in the city of 46,000 people.

He said it was “bloody strange” not to have the service available in a city of 46,000 people, and it would be a hindrance for young people at a time when they wanted to explore, socialise and look for work.

With the city’s only driver licence testing centre now closed the Upper Hutt City Council has been working with the New Zealand Transport Agency to bring in a mobile testing centre which would be run by VTNZ.

Practical testing has not been available in Upper Hutt for a number of years, however the VTNZ branch perviously offered driver licence theory testing, renewals and other administrative services.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Until July 1 the VTNZ branch in Upper Hutt was the only place in the city where people could sit driver licence theory tests and renew their licences.

In a statement VTNZ operations support manager James Law said the driver licencing services contract in Upper Hutt expired on July 1 and had not been renewed because an agreement could not be reached.

He said the company had been in talks with the council and NZTA to ensure licence services were available in the short-term.

When asked to clarify who could not reach an agreement, VTNZ spokeswoman Wendy Marr said “government, local council and private organisations”.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Benjamin Prince says having to travel to Lower Hutt to sit a licence test is an extra hindrance for young people at a time when they want to explore, socialise and look for work.

Mayor Wayne Guppy learned VTNZ would be discontinuing its licencing services about three weeks ago and said the council and NZTA worked quickly to get started on a solution.

An NZTA spokesman said details on the centre were yet to be finalised, however it would be open one day a week at the council offices, and run by VTNZ.

Guppy said licence services were vital as about half of Upper Hutt’s working population travelled out of the city for their jobs. Not having the service in the city was also inconvenient for young people looking to get their licences and older people wanting renewals.

Grey Power Upper Hutt branch president Dean Chandler-Mills said the loss of the renewal services in the city was unacceptable. The extra travel involved in getting to Lower Hutt would place unnecessary stress on the group’s members, he said.