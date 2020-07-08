Teen starts old-fashioned milk delivery operation - complete with glass bottles

A sound once heard around the nation – the clink of glass milk bottles being delivered – has returned to the top of the South Island.

It’s nothing to do with nostalgia. The entrepreneur behind the venture is just 17.

Isaac Reilly, who lives in Golden Bay, has started a business delivering milk to households at $3.50 a bottle.

“I got a job for a year way out in the wops ... milking cows, shifting them, feeding them,” he told TVNZ. “I used to work 12 full days, three days off.”

TVNZ Isaac Reilly has started a business delivering milk in glass bottles.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Partners in cream call it a day as Oaklands separates from Milk and More

* Glass milk bottles making comeback as more Kiwis turn their backs on plastic

* First step toward the return of milk delivery in Wellington



He left that job and was about to start another position but it was cancelled.

“Put our heads, me and Dad, and came up with delivering milk,” Reilly said.

“I get my milk from Oaklands Milk in Richmond. Got to buy the truck and then buy all the milk, buy the chiller, and yeah work off from there.”

Dad Gary Reilly said starting a business was a bit of a risk. “But if it’s going to succeed during this period, it’s going to fly. And it’s going pretty well for him.”

“New customers all the time,” Isaac said. “They love the glass bottle to the door.”