'Boutique hotel', turned into central-city emergency accommodation, slammed by mayor

The Post Hotel in central Porirua has had a change of direction, sparking concerns about crime and police callouts.

It’s a “boutique hotel” with a no-gang-patch sign – and now a venture launched by Wellington developer Ian Cassels has been blamed for drawing crime to Porirua’s centre.

The Post Hotel in central Porirua has sparked criticism from the community and the city’s mayor, but management say it has now become an essential social service, and is safe for residents.

Mayor Anita Baker said police were called 15 times to the hotel from the start of lockdown to mid-June, after the hotel switched to becoming an emergency accommodation provider.

She questioned whether there was a safe and appropriate mix of residents, which included dozens of children and vulnerable families, using the hotel.

“There's not enough social housing in Porirua, so while people need a place to live, it also needs to be safe, and that's not safe for little kids in my view either.”

Baker said she had spoken to Cassels and the government agency to express her concerns.

Kapi-Mana-News Manager Danielle Warren, left, who spoke to Stuff, with The Wellington Company director Ian Cassels at the blessing of The Post Hotel in 2019.

Cassels said he understood the situation had been resolved and referred Stuff to hotel manager Danielle Warren.

She said initially they were going to have to shut the hotel because of Covid-19’s impact on bookings but decided to offer the rooms to the MSD.

Serlby Pl, outside The Post Hotel in central Porirua.

“We feel like we’re doing more social good this way. We do hope to turn back to a hotel ... in the meantime this is the only option.”

She said the hotel had unknowingly accepted a man who was on bail “so the police kept showing up and causing a lot of anxiety for the other members”. That person was asked to leave.

The Wellington Company director Ian Cassels said The Post Hotel would be the best way to grow the local economy.

There was also a family with children who were possibly selling drugs and scaling walls onto nearby businesses, she said. “We removed that family as soon as we found out.”

Warren said the police call-outs were not all directly related to the hotel, but some to the general area.

There had been problems with gang elements around the central city before the hotel started, she said. Other visits were likely to check on the bailed man.

One of the rooms at The Post Hotel, converted from the old NZ Post building and opened in 2019.

Residents were no longer allowed to bring in guests, who had been a source of problems, and there was a sign informing residents no gang patches were allowed, she said.

There were regular room checks, and now there was “an incredible group of people staying with us”.

The hotel was paying for the residents’ children to attend holiday programmes and was working with social agencies to offer services such as counselling, health and financial advice to residents.

MSD regional commissioner Gagau Annandale-Stone said as of June 26 the hotel had 31 emergency housing clients.

They were unaware of any criminal behaviour from the residents. They met police and council staff in June but had “no negative reports”.

Unleased premises on the ground floor.

”We are aware of past instances of cases where clients have been asked to move on from the hotel, however this was managed by hotel staff with the support of MSD,” , Annandale-Stone said.

Corrections district manager Gareth Fowler said they were aware of one person “subject to a sentence being managed by Community Corrections” at the hotel between April 7 and May 4.

“Staff were in regular contact with this offender to make sure he was complying with his conditions while at the property.”

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says she is concerned about the safety for residents in The Post Hotel.

Porirua council chief executive Wendy Walker said community members had raised concerns about patrons’ behaviour.

“As part of our ongoing discussions with the hotel management, our planning team has reviewed the resource and building consent for the hotel, and they’re operating within regulations.”

Police refused to comment on whether they were concerned about the hotel, or to confirm the number of calls relating to incidents at the hotel.

Cassels launched The Post Hotel in central Porirua in 2019, saying it was the best way to grow the local economy.

THE TIMELINE

Porirua City Council bought the NZ Post building in 2014 for $570,000 after it sat empty for two years.

In 2017 the council signed a deal where Ian Cassels’ The Wellington Company would lease the building for two years for $100,000 while it completed earthquake strengthening work, expected to cost about $1 million. Once completed the company would buy the building for $300,000. It initially signalled plans to turn the building into apartments.

In 2019 the company announced it had instead turned the building into a "boutique hotel" with room rates set at $130 per night.