Fact check: could a trans-Tasman bubble really raise NZ's GDP by $8.8b by Christmas?

Will a surge in Covid cases in Victoria affect the timeframe for a Trans-Tasman bubble?

ANALYSIS A study by consultant Ernst & Young Australia estimated that Australian tourists might spend $4.1 billion in New Zealand this year if a quarantine-free trans-Tasman travel “bubble” opened.

It also estimated that the overall boost to New Zealand’s GDP between July 6 and the end of December from such a relaxation of travel restrictions could amount to a massive $8.8b.

That would equate to almost a 3 per cent boost to New Zealand’s annual GDP over just six months.

Clearly, the July 6 start date has been missed.

But if the numbers were solid, it would still provide some useful ammunition to those claiming the country should move faster to open up the border.

Who paid for the study?

A sensible first question.

The results of the EY study were publicised in New Zealand by the newly-formed New Zealand Aviation Coalition, which has been established to advocate for airlines and airports in the post-Covid era.

But co-chair Kevin Ward said it only found out about the study after it was published.

EY spokeswoman Belinda Skurnik says it was not commissioned, in other words paid-for, by anyone.

So it passes that quick sniff test and, in the absence of any evidence of a conflict of interest, it needs to be regarded as genuine attempt to encourage debate – so well done, so far, EY.

How did EY estimate what Australians normally spend in New Zealand?

EY quoted figures supplied by Tourism Research Australia’s international visitor survey.

The survey estimated Australians spent just over A$3.5b (NZ$3.8b) in New Zealand last year, while Kiwis spent just under $2.2b (NZ$2.4b) visiting Australia.

However, as EY noted in its report, those figures don’t marry that well with data published in New Zealand.

The Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum (ANZLF) said in May that the flow of dollars across the Tasman was much more symmetric.

It estimated Australians spent $3b in New Zealand last year, with Kiwis also spending about $3b in Australia.

EY said in its report that it didn’t attempt to get to the bottom of that discrepancy, which is perhaps not ideal.

But let’s park that one for a moment.

123rf Modelling of the economic benefits of a trans-Tasman travel bubble has been rosy.

How did it estimate Australians might spend $4.1b here in just six months then?

EY presented three scenarios.

Controversially perhaps, its ‘worst case scenario’ of a $2b spend by Australians in New Zealand by the New Year and a $4.4b GDP gain assumed that trans-Tasman travel would be the same as usual if a bubble was created.

But there a number of reasons why travel could potentially be suppressed below historical levels, even with an open border.

They include the fact that both countries are in recession, concerns that a fresh outbreak might require further lockdowns and hence the cancellation of travel bookings, and a possible general antipathy towards tourism and tourists due to Covid risks.

Evidence from New Zealand banks suggests that Kiwis at least are choosing to spend very close to home at the moment, for example by splashing out on renovations.

The SPCA even reports a waiting list for pets in many of its centres as families continue to hunker down.

EY’s most optimistic $4.1b spending estimate and $8.8b GDP gain was based on what it described as a “turbocharged” scenario in which it assumed Australians might spend twice as much in New Zealand as usual, as they wouldn’t have other countries to travel to.

There was no particular reason for assuming spending might double.

Skurnik explains that was simply designed to show “what the upper bounds of a travel bubble would look like from an economic perspective”.

How did EY turn $2b of spending into a $4.4b GDP increase, and $4.1b of spending into a $8.8b GDP gain?

That is not entirely clear.

The only explanation is that it used a model to calculate a multiplier effect from tourism spending and the jobs it would create.

Such multiplier effects are common claimed when economic development agencies model the impact of holding major sports events such as the Americas Cup or shooting films in New Zealand, say, and when businesses talk up the cost to the economy of closing factories when seeking government bail-outs.

Not every item of spending in an economy can have a multiplier effect on GDP, or the GDP of a country would be higher than the GDP of the country actually is, which is clearly not possible.

In the case of post-Covid tourism, there may be a good case for claiming some sort of multiplier effect from additional spending is plausible though.

That is given that tourists will often be spending money on resources that might otherwise now be pretty idle – or certainly under-utilised – such as hotels and restaurants.

Could that multiplier be as high as EY’s modelling suggest?

Without knowing the equations behind EY’s model, there seems no way of making an assessment.

How did EY model the impact of New Zealanders holidaying in Australia, on the NZ economy?

It didn’t, and this would appear to be the gaping defect in EY’s study.

Skurnik explains: “Our assumption for this modelling was based on the idea that spending that has traditionally taken place will recover; we did not assume any substitution of spending.”

In other words, EY assumed that if Kiwis took advantage of the trans-Tasman bubble by going on holiday to the Gold Coast, they would be no less likely to spend money holidaying in New Zealand or on any other form of domestic spending.

But that is surely not realistic.

If someone decides to take a holiday in Australia before Christmas, wouldn’t that make it quite a lot less likely that they would also take a holiday in New Zealand, or spend as much money here?

For starters, Kiwis only have a certain amount of leave each year.

Remembering that the ANZLF estimates the flow of holiday cash between New Zealand and Australia has been pretty even in the past, at $3b each way, the impact on EY’s modelling could be quite devastating.

Arguably, there may only be certain pool of Australians who would consider holidaying in New Zealand, whereas Australia may be a more “substitutable” destination for Kiwis who might normally holiday in Fiji, for example.

If that was the case, travel might be expected to become more asymmetric in Australia’s favour during a travel bubble, and it’s even conceivable that a bubble could result in a net loss of spending in New Zealand and a drop in domestic GDP.

Against that, EY points out it’s also possible that the flow might swing more in New Zealand’s favour, if it was seen as the “safer” country from a Covid perspective.

All that, like EY’s figures, may be best regarded as just enormously speculative.