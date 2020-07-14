Where has black and yellow bike share firm Onzo gone?

Onzos are famed for being left in hard-to-reach places.

Bike share company Onzo has frustrated customers who have spent months trying to get refunds after it went silent six months ago.

Onzo’s black and yellow bikes launched in Auckland in 2017, charging users $1 an hour to use its 6000 bikes across the city before expanding to Wellington, Rotorua, Hamilton and Whangarei.

The company’s last post on social media was in January wishing customers a Happy New Year and its last communication with customers was in February when it announced it would offer more bikes in the next few months.

Long-time Onzo customer Andrew Howard said he had been trying to get his $10 refundable deposit for more than three months, but had heard nothing from the company.

READ MORE:

* Lovers livid as Celebration Box Valentine's Day gifts didn't make it on time

* Onzo abandons plans to enter New Zealand's e-scooter rental market

* Onzo bikes have not been quashed by Lime e-scooters - they've evolved, company says



“I’ve been supporting the app pretty much since it started. But when lockdown started I figured I wouldn’t be using the app anymore so tried to get my deposit back. The company hasn’t responded to any of my emails about the refund,” Howard said.

The app’s terms and conditions stipulate that the $9.90 deposit was refundable on deleting the app.

Alden Williams/Stuff Onzo launched in 2017 but has pulled its bikes off city streets and is ignoring customer questions.

​Howard said the app crashed every time he tried to get his refund.

There are dozens of comments on Onzo’s Facebook, Instagram page from customers that also requested refunds and complained about unexplained deductions for rides they never took.

A Wellington City Council spokeswoman said it last heard from the firm when it renewed its licence on June 5 but Onzo had ignored its queries about refunds.

Multiple emails to the company from Stuff have gone unanswered and its 0800 customer phone line was no longer connected.​

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Onzo’s registered address in Te Atatu Auckland is littered with abandoned broken bikes.

The company’s registered address in Te Atatu, West Auckland, was no longer occupied and had been vacated two months ago, a neighbour said.

The office was closed with several damaged bikes abandoned on the premises.

Onzo, which is owned by Pacific on Wheels, ​received a total of $64,000 for 10 ​through the government wage subsidy extension.

Despite announcing the roll-out of more bikes before lockdown, Onzo’s app did not have bikes available for hire across its five North Island locations.

Howard said the company’s lack of communication was more frustrating than not receiving his deposit.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Cycling Action Network director Patrick Morgan says he would like another bike share company to replace Onzo if the business does not return.

Cycling Action Network director Patrick Morgan said he had also lost credit from his account and had been unable to have his deposit refunded.

“Good luck trying to reach the company, Morgan said.

He said Onzo did not have a viable business model.

“The bikes cost $300. At $1 an hour you’re never going to cover your costs. It was never going to be a profitable business,” Morgan said.

An Auckland Council spokeswoman said Onzo’s licence expired on May 31, but it had not sought to renew its licence. In March Onzo had just 594 bikes available.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Onzo has renewed its licence in Wellington, but appears to have abandoned its registered address in Auckland.

The Commerce Commission said it had received 12 complaints since February.

A commission spokeswoman said the most of the complaints related to deposits.

Five complaints were assessed and seven were currently being assessed.

Earlier this year the safety of Onzo bikes was questioned after photos ofdamaged bikes emerged.

David Benson/Stuff Broken Onzo bikes around Auckland raised questions about the bikes’ safety.

Morgan said Onzo’s bikes were of a low quality and not maintained to an acceptable standard.

"Onzo bikes are not strong enough for the intended use and risk giving bike shares a bad name," he said.

"That's why the failure rate is so high and we're seeing broken forks on Onzo bikes."

Morgan said there would be another business that took Onzo’s place in the capital.

Alden Williams/Stuff The Commerce Commission has received 12 complaints about Onzo since February.

“People will use bikeshare. There is still a market for it.”

Pacific on Wheels director Xinyu Hu owned 85 per cent of the company with the remainder owned by Chinese ​company Beijing Hailishu Information Technology Co.

Companies Office records show Pacific on Wheels had not filed its annual returns for the 2019 financial year.