Christchurch promotional agency uses out-of-town company for new video campaign

ChristchurchNZ has gone to an out-of-town company to produce a significant video ad, despite running a campaign to encouraging people to shop locally.

Filmmakers are fuming after Christchurch’s promotions agency chose an out-of-town company to make significant video advertisements while campaigning to “keep it local”.

The videos will be part of ratepayer-funded ChristchurchNZ's two-year, $1 million ExploreCHC campaign, which aims to increase domestic tourism.

Those bidding could submit a budget of up to $245,000. It is understood the job has gone to Auckland-based company Augusto, over Christchurch-based companies Orly and Resonate.

All have produced campaigns for high-profile clients. Augusto’s client list includes Tourism NZ and Adidas, Orly's includes Air New Zealand and Mazda, and Resonate's includes Kathmandu and Tourism West Coast.

READ MORE:

* New plan could spark overseas interest for filming in Christchurch

* Major efforts under way to reboot Canterbury's stricken tourism sector



The snub comes as ChristchurchNZ’s website encourages people to support local businesses in the wake of Covid-19.

Frustrations over the decision eased after an emergency meeting between local filmmakers, ChristchurchNZ senior staff and city councillors held last Wednesday.

supplied Orly Productions managing director Ross Beck says he does not think the Auckland company would come up with something significantly different to what the Christchurch companies would have. (File photo)

Orly managing director Ross Beck said if the contract had gone to a Christchurch company, that money would have stayed in the community. However, he accepted it was ChristchurchNZ’s call.

He did not believe there was a significant quality difference between what either Christchurch company could have done compared to the Auckland company.

It was a significant job and preparing the proposal had taken a lot of work, Beck said.

Resonate declined to comment.

supplied ChristchurchNZ CEO Joanna Norris says the agency is “wholly committed to supporting the local screen industry”. (file photo)

ChristchurchNZ chief executive Joanna Norris said in a statement the video contract was awarded “based on the specific expertise required" and represented good value to the ratepayer.

Sixteen of the 21 cast and crew working on the production would be based locally, she said.

There had been a weighted advantage towards local companies in the selection process, Norris said.

”ChristchurchNZ will always procure locally where it is able to do so and ... is wholly committed to supporting the local screen industry, which is packed with creative talent.”

818 Publicity Director Slavko Martinov says the question is how everyone can move on from here. (file photo)

Director Slavko Martinov, who did not bid, said ChristchurchNZ had made it “near impossible” for the local industry to defend its talents and capabilities by selecting an Auckland contractor.

AJ Films producer and owner Amanda Jenkins, who was not involved in bids for the adverts, said it was a very unfortunate situation ChristchurchNZ had put the local industry.

Filmmakers were able to have a frank conversation with ChristchurchNZ and the council when they met, she said.

Christchurch NZ Images from ChristchurchNZ's website encouraging people to keep it local.

There was a strong, growing screen industry in Christchurch, she said, and it was a huge opportunity to build the local economy and recover from coronavirus.

The international market was showing a keen interest in New Zealand and Canterbury, Jenkins said. She had spoken to several large productions looking at coming to the region.

The screen industry contributes about $1.5 billion to New Zealand's economy annually and Canterbury receives 2.4 per cent of that.

CHRISTCHURCHNZ A promotional video of Christchurch, dubbed the City of Exploration, which was launched in February 2019.

A ChristchurchNZ report dated July 2019 said increasing that share to 5 per cent would create 640 jobs.

Cathouse Films creative director Kim Georgine said Auckland and Wellington were at capacity, and Christchurch's unique selling point was space to build studios centrally.

She said after the meeting with ChristchurchNZ, everyone now clearly saw that opportunity.

City councillor Aaron Keown, who was at the meeting, felt using an Auckland firm was a failure of the procurement system.

He believed trust with the industry had been "rebuilt in 90 minutes on Wednesday”.