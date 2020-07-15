Family warns people to check insurance policies after $33k ute was not covered

Zuzana Chovanova first time car buyer through a dealer ended up in a very expensive loan/insurance arrangement not realising what she was being sold, or the final cost.

A family in Otautau, Southland, are urging people to check their insurance policies after being left out-of-pocket for a $33,000 ute.

Rachel Green​ and Jarrett Green’s​ son used the family ute to go hunting on a farm near their home on May 9.

The ute slipped off a hill, rolled three times down a bank and was severely damaged.

Their son and his two friends who were in the vehicle were unharmed, but it was a bad accident that could have killed them, Rachel Green said.

"We are fortunate that we still have them."

Their 18-year-old son was covered in the comprehensive insurance plan for the 2014 Mazda BT-50 ute insured for $33,000.

However, the Greens say their insurance claim was denied because the accident occurred off a public road.

The damaged 2014 Mazda BT-50 that rolled three times down a hill during a hunting trip near Otautau

They were told the vehicle needed to be insured as a farm vehicle, Jarett said.

When they initially set up the insurance on the phone they were simply asked if it was used for private, business or farm use, he said.

The vehicle was not used for work on a farm, so they felt that private use fitted the description. But private use of a four-wheel drive should include off-roading, he said.

The Greens say they were never sent a hard copy of the policy but when they looked online they found they were not covered if the ute was not on public roads.

While it might be too late for them, the Greens want to make sure Southlanders checked their insurance policies before signing anything.

A lot of Southlanders would be in the same position, thinking that they would be insured, every time that they take their four-wheel drive off-roading, Rachel said.

Under the Greens’ certificate of insurance, the policy schedule does include “Anywhere in New Zealand.”

Stuff queried with Tower Insurance what “Anywhere in New Zealand" means, and whether it could confuse people into thinking they might be covered.

Tower Insurance replied: “While we recognise this is an unfortunate situation, unfortunately, the insurance policy this customer purchased does not provide cover for using the car off-road.”

At Tower, off-road means open land, on beaches, riverbeds and sand dunes.

The issue highlighted the importance of understanding insurance policies, that cover the right needs for the user, a Tower Insurance spokesperson said.

The insurance company sends its policy documents digitally to customers unless they specifically request a hard copy.

The claim did take longer than normal to process and Tower had apologised to the customer, the spokesperson, said.

Consumer head of research Jessica Wilson​ said if people were planning to use vehicles off-road, it was important to check if they were covered.

Policies might exclude off-road use entirely or require the insurers' written agreement, Wilson said. In their view, insurers needed to do a better job at informing customers about what their policies do and do not cover.

Southern Trail Blazers 4WD Club access officer Glen McPhail​ said it was important when getting insurance out that policyholders state exactly what the vehicle would be used for, if it was for off-road use.

The club regularly advised its members to check their policies, McPhail said.

