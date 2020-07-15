Tribunal upholds $700 'break fee' for tenant with dementia

The tenant moved out shortly before lockdown but was still liable, the landlord claimed.

A Hamilton tenant with dementia has had her fixed term lease ended early but still has to pay the landlord $700 plus rent, the Tenancy Tribunal has determined.

The saga began last November when tenant Jane Clarke renewed her lease for a year from January this year, which included a $30 increase in her weekly rent.

In mid-February the tenant’s daughter Leonie Clarke told the landlord agent that her mother was struggling to meet the new rental, and it was causing her hardship.

The daughter explained that her mother had dementia, had not understood the contract she had signed, and was seeking social housing.

The landlord agreed that the tenant could end the fixed term tenancy, provided she pay a $700 early release fee and remained liable for the rent until a new tenant was found.

The daughter thought the university year was starting soon and the flat would be easily re-let.

She arranged for a WINZ loan to pay the fee and, in early March, rang the agent to see how the re-letting was going, and to inform the agent that her mother had found social housing.

At that point, the landlord realised the money received was the break fee rather than rent, and began advertising. The agent received 15 enquiries and three applications but found none satisfactory.

The tenant moved out just before lockdown on March 24 and applied to the tribunal for a reduction in her fixed term lease.

The landlord, who was unable to relet the flat until June, applied for compensation.

Tenancy Tribunal adjudicator T Prowse noted that the tribunal could shorten a fixed term tenancy where there had been unforeseen changes in the applicant’s circumstances, or severe hardship if the term was not reduced, and the hardship would greater than the other party’s.

It was clear from the hearing that the tenant had difficulty remembering things and that she had been unable to foresee that her increased rent would leave her unable to pay for food, which had left her reliant on food grants until they were exhausted.

The adjudicator noted that the landlord, a New Zealander living in Australia, owned four rental properties and the property’s rent was not the owner’s main form of income.

In particular, the landlord had had a number of people interested in the property and had not provided proof that they were unsuitable.

‘’The landlord has an obligation to mitigate its loss. That means that in this case the landlord must take reasonable steps to mitigate its loss... This was not a case where the landlord did not have any options to re-let the property.’’

However, the adjudicator ordered that the landlord keep the $700 ‘’break fee’’ as compensation for extra costs and advertising.

The landlord was also awarded $320 in final rent payments and the tenant was awarded $500 bond.

Penny Arthur, manager of the Tenants Protection Association in Christchurch, said break fees were common to cover the costs of re-advertising the property.

However, her group was concerned that the fees reflected the actual cost. ‘’Often what we’re seeing a generic fee... Realistically, if it doesn’t actually cost that much, the money should be refunded.’’

In some cases, she said, the fee was being applied regardless of whether tenants found another candidate to take over the lease or only had a month to go on their lease and needed to move.

The changes going through Parliament to the Residential Tenancies Act would require break fees to be more specific, Arthur said.

Sharon Cullwick, executive director of the New Zealand Property Investors Federation, said $700 seemed quite a high fee in relation to the $280 weekly rent.

She also agreed break fees had to reflect the true cost of replacing a tenant.

But replacing tenants was expensive and could include cleaning and final inspections as well as advertising.

‘’I know that landlords can't charge the time, which is one thing we can never get back, and that’s a cost to any business.

‘’But I know that for things like advertising on Trade Me, that’s a fixed cost, we know how much rent we’re missing out on, getting keys done, everything you need to do to make sure the house is at a standard for the new tenants.’’