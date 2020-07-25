What pandemic? 'Pumping' West Coast pubs in Haast, Karamea taking on more staff

This West Coast destination is home to some of our most remarkable landscapes.

The pandemic might have hit the West Coast’s tourism industry, but these pubs aren’t noticing.

Domestic holidaymakers have been keeping the tills ringing to the point where restaurants at either end of the West Coast have needed to take on more staff after a school holiday surge.

At the top of the Coast, Karamea’s Last Resort accommodation, bar and cafe recently took on two extra staff.

“We’re flat tack. We are very busy, full every night since we reopened. Normally we are pretty quiet this time of year. It’s good for us,” owner Tania Tinomana said.

She took on a kitchen hand and a front-of-house worker, one went to a local and the other a family member.

She said there was no slow down after the end of the school holidays and was still booked up for the weekend.

And at the southern end, Haast pub owner Nick Kummer is advertising for staff. He said people from Central Otago were holidaying in Haast for its fishing, walks and 4wd tracks.

Alden Williams/STUFF Karamea’s Last Resort owners Tania and Ed Tinomana.

“We’re pumping at two-and-a-half times as busy as we were last year,” he said during the school holidays.

While he’d prefer to employ out-of-work Kiwis, “the only people who are applying are foreigners”, he said.

“Not everyone... wants to live in Haast,” he said.

He was looking for someone with a duty manager's certificate and a chef. Pay negotiable depending on experience.

He said business had slowed a wee bit since end of school holidays, but was still about twice as busy as last winter.

Regional Tourism Manager Jim Little said the industry was seeing “real ups and downs”.

“However I believe domestic for June and July will be strong,” he said.

Haast shop owner Nicky Harris said she was doing better than previous winters, which she attributed to discounted campervan hires and good weather.

Poppy Gordon, a Franz Josef helicopter company owner said she was having “some good days” and continued to employ two pilots and three office staff.

“We had a guy from Tauranga come down who wanted to spend some money around New Zealand,” she said.

Supplied Franz Josef Glacier Guides began operating in time for the school holidays. It runs heli-hikes on the glacier in conjunction with The Helicopter Line.

Visitor numbers are mixed throughout the Coast.

DOC’s visitor centre in Punakaiki recorded 1287 more visitors, but Franz Josef’s visitor centre had 9624 fewer visitors in June compared to June 2019.

According to MBIE and Paymark, accommodation spending on the West Coast was up 1.6 per cent on July last year, but tourism spending was down 22 per cent in May.

Domestic expenditure on the West Coast in the year to May 2020 was $406m, down from a combined domestic and international expenditure of $521m the year before.

A Trade Me spokeswoman said job listings across the West Coast were up 8 per cent in June on last year.

FRANZ JOSEF ‘NOT GIVING UP’

Scenic Circle’s hotel closures has been keenly felt on the West Coast. Scenic Hotel Group has kept on only 200 staff nationwide, compared to the 750 people it traditionally employed at the height of the tourist season.

The company’s Te Waonui Forest Retreat hotel in Franz Josef was expected to remain closed for about 18 months while the Scenic Hotel there had an occupancy rates of 3 per cent or less.

At Fox Glacier, its Heartland Hotel Glacier Country hotel has been mothballed, along with one of its Dunedin hotels and the second Heartland hotel also had occupancy rates of 3 per cent or less.

The Heartland hotel at Haast was faring a little better at 30 per cent occupancy.

But Franz Josef was still buzzing, according to Rainforest Retreat manager Oscar Morgan.

“You can take a helicopter flight, walk on the glacier everything. Yes we’d all like more tourists and some people are struggling, but it doesn’t mean the rest of the town is giving up," he said.

They had kept on 34 staff and had been particularly busy during school holidays and weekends.

He had teamed up with other Franz Josef businesses to attract domestic tourists through discount deals.

Even though the reduced rates would hit in revenue, the result was having more people through their doors spending money in their bar and restaurant and elsewhere in town, he said.

“We hope that we can keep the momentum going to survive,” he said.

Scenic Hotel Group managing director Brendan Taylor said the company was still employing 36 staff at three hotels in Franz Josef, Fox Glacier and Haast. It usually employed about 160 staff in summer.

He had been pinning his hopes on a trans-Tasman bubble, but this was looking more and more unlikely given the second wave of coronavirus sweeping Victoria.

“If it tracks the way that it’s tracking at the moment we’ll have to seriously reconsider the West Coast as to whether we mothball the whole lot,” Taylor said.

He said the company would be losing $4m from its West Coast hotels this year. It had sought $2m in Government subsidy and another $2m in an interest-free loan.

The company was waiting to see what would happen with the Government’s $400 million tourism recovery fund announced in the May Budget.

Supplied The Monsoon Bar at Franz Josef's Rainforest Retreat.

FROM SKYDIVING TO ‘GETTING MUDDY’

Meanwhile, West Coasters losing jobs from the pandemic tourism fall-out are finding new opportunities.

One is Ashley Cassin who, finding himself a Covid-19 unemployment statistic, hoped he would not have to move away from his beloved West Coast to find work.

The Franz Josef business manager found himself unemployed when Ngāi Tahu Tourism announced in May it would lay off more than 300 staff nationwide and mothball most of its businesses, including the Franz Josef Hot Pools, after New Zealand borders closed to tourists amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Christchurch born Cassin, who previously worked for the Westland District Council organising the Wildfoods Festival and overseeing the construction of the West Coast Wilderness Trail, wants to stay for the lifestyle and outdoors.

Cassin and his wife, Charlotte, bought their first home on the West Coast. Finding himself unemployed for the first time in his life with a mortgage was a worry.

Supplied Lily Cooney-Wilson and Matthis Idelon have gone from jobs in skydiving to conservation.

According to MBIE, there were 305 more West Coasters on job seeker support in July than at the start of the year (rising from 1236 to 1541). Cassin believed the number would climb when the wage subsidy ended.

Cassin was relieved to get a role as project leader with research and development entity Zero Invasive Predators. He and Hokitika recruitment specialist Nikki-Leigh Condon have also launched the Pivot West Coast website to help link West Coasters with employers and training.

Supplied Ashley Cassin says life on the West Coast is good.

Helicopter pilot Toby Morris has a similar story. When Ngāi Tahu mothballed Vantage Helicopters he went from flying guides and clients onto Franz Josef Glacier to maintaining tracks for the Department of Conservation.

”I hope to get back flying one day but for now I’m doing repairs, re-gravelling, re-netting, scrub barring on tracks in Okarito and Hari Hari. It’s been nice to get outside after months of lockdown,” he said.

Lily Cooney-Wilson said the coronavirus crisis led her to question her career path. The former Franz Josef skydive company office manager feared losing her job, but spent lockdown working from home on marketing campaigns for domestic travellers.

While more Kiwis travelled than expected, there was not full time work for Cooney-Wilson and her partner, tandem master Matthis Idelon.

When DOC approached their employer, Inflight, asking for workers, they put up their hands and were chosen to take part in the Green Jobs scheme.

Cooney-Wilson built 450 stoat traps while Idelon spent time camping and cleaning up tracks in a World Heritage Area near Haast.

“It’s just changed my life to go from complete isolation in our home to being out in the beautiful rainforest getting muddy, heavy lifting, using power tools,” she said.

West Coast-Tasman MP Damien O’Connor said South Westland, especially Fox Glacier and Franz Josef, had been particularly hard hit by job losses from the loss of tourism.

“In Franz Josef alone, 90 per cent of the 510 residents work in tourism-related jobs,” he said.

Supplied Ashley Cassin says living on the West Coast offers outdoor opportunities.

The Government’s Jobs for Nature package of $2.5m for South Westland meant local businesses kept about 50 staff, who are doing conservation work until the international visitor market rebuilds.

The $65m infrastructure funding already announced, including money for ports, bridges and flood protection, is expected to create a further 286 jobs. A further $25m has been promised. Development West Coast was organising a project management course through the PGF-funded upskill scheme to retrain people for those jobs.

Development West Coast chief executive Heath Milne said the Coast had long needed to diversify its economy.

The creation of Government-funded digital hubs and internet connectivity improvements could help West Coasters into the tech space, but mining, farming and tourism were still important long-term. Development West Coast was hiring for three new roles including a person to attract events and conferences.