'We've got this': Nelson Tasman's bold new marketing campaign

Ali Boswijk, left, Johny O'Donnell and Laura Duquemin with the We've Got This finger. The campaign aims to both promote the Nelson Tasman and reassure residents the region is rebuilding after the Covid-19 lockdown.

Covid-19 might have shaken the region to its core – but a bold new marketing campaign aims to show New Zealand just how special the Nelson and Tasman are.

Called ‘We’ve got this/Kei a Tātou’ the campaign aims to instil a sense of confidence with residents that the region is in good hands and the economic recovery is underway.

It also aims to nationally showcase the region’s other attractions including its natural wonders, innovative businesses, artisan products and world-class restaurants.

A pointing finger is one of the campaign’s logos and Nelson Tasman residents can expect to see it popping up on social media and in traditional advertising.

The campaign is another step to help boost the region’s post Covid-19 economic recovery as part of the Project Kōkiri action plan.

Project lead, and Nelson Tasman Chamber of Commerce chief executive, Ali Boswijk said a bold campaign was needed as destinations throughout New Zealand competed for domestic tourists.

“For a small region with a limited budget to cut through at a time when there is so much competition for domestic visitors and when ‘support local’ campaigns are filling our newsfeeds, we needed to do something more than focus on sunshine hours and the relaxed pace of life,” she said.

Supplied Pupils of Nelson Central School feature on posters being rolled out for the We've Got This campaign.

Nelson-Tasman was a “challenger” brand and needed to take a few risks to get some attention.

“That’s why we are asking locals to get on board to help push it and give it scale.”

The campaign would be heavily focused on getting locals, schools, businesses, community groups, expatriates and social influencers to share it on digital and social media.

This would back up more traditional forms of advertising.

One way residents could get involved was by filming or photographing their favourite places, businesses and products from the region and sharing them on social media with the hashtag #nelsontasman or @NelsonTasmanNZ, she said.

Businesses had contributed $25,000 in prices and everyone who submits an entry will go into the draw to win daily prizes, she said.

A range of assets from posters to animated picture files, for social media use, have been created and could be found at the campaign website wevegotthis.nz.

Brook Sabin/Stuff-co-nz We’ve Got This: The Abel Tasman is one of the region’s stunning natural features.

A launch video for the campaign features business people Pic Picot, Chia Sisters Florence and Chloe Van Dyke, jeweller Halfdan Hansen, ex-All Black Wyatt Crockett and Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese. Expats, model Juliette Perkins and comedian Guy Williams, also feature in the video.

However, Boswijk said it was the community’s input that would be most crucial to the campaign’s success.

“While it might seem like there’s not much you can do to help at a difficult time like this, every post on social media and every poster that’s put up in a shop window will play a role in speeding up our recovery.

“The more buy-in we get from locals, the more confidence will grow, the more attention we’ll get from the rest of New Zealand and the more livelihoods we can sustain here.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER A year long plan to boost Nelson-Tasman's economic recovery in the wake of Covid-19 has been launched.

Owner of clothing apparel company Noise Zealand Charlie Brown recently moved from Waiheke Island, his home of 28 years, to Motueka to give his kids “more time in nature.”

As a DJ, music producer, events coordinator and businessman, Brown said he got behind the campaign to show Tasman has something for everyone.

“I love Motueka because you can drive an hour in any direction and be somewhere completely different, but equally as magical.”

Supplied Examples of the social media interaction being rolled out for the We've Got This campaign.

Also peddling the virtues of the campaign was Dylan Couper of Alton St Cycles, a popular biking hub for Nelsonians and those outside the region.

“At this stage we need to support local and do what we can to get the region back on its feet – so being part of this was a bit of a no-brainer really.”

Tim O'Connell/Stuff Alton St Cycles owner Dylan Couper says supporting the We’ve Got This/Kei a Tātou campaign was a “no-brainer”.

Auckland-based Powerhouse Digital Agency managing partner Murdoch Razmi said the social media aspect of the We’ve Got This campaign was an effective way to gain a broad reach.

”I can’t speak as a Nelsonian, but creatively I think they’re bang on – you’ve the core aspects right, it’s just a matter of pushing it out there.”

Senior marketing lecturer at University of Auckland Dr Bodo Lang said the campaign was an appropriate method of attracting domestic visitors to provincial New Zealand.

“The key is they’re incentivising locals, which is very powerful ... it’s in everybody’s interest to get behind this.”

The two-sided appeal of the campaign slogan was also an effective way of promoting the campaign, Lang said.

“First, it is a call to citizens and rate payers to say ‘look, if we’re all pulling together in the same direction we can get through this with the least amount of damage and hopefully learn a few things.”

“The consumer side of it is also very good as well – because it says ‘we have got all of these things to offer’.”

How you can help

Share the launch video. Hang a poster in your business. Share a shout-out to a favourite local business on social media. Download a sticker and add it to your packaging. Share pictures of a favourite destination on social media and tag it with #NelsonTasman or @NelsonTasmanNZ. Send submissions via email to wevegotthis@nelsontasman.nz