Canned travel plans, low interest rates mean first-home KiwiSaver withdrawals soar

KiwiSaver providers have seen a spike in first-home withdrawals since lockdown, as Kiwis put their travel savings towards getting on the property ladder instead.

Louise Toner, 22, had been saving for a year to move to Ireland with her 3-year-old son before the Covid-19 lockdown hit and borders closed.

“I was supposed to be there in June,” Toner said. “I planned on travelling for the next two years before settling down.”

But as her travel plans had been put on hold, Toner said she was considering putting her savings towards her next goal. Buying a home.

“I was reluctant to chuck all my money in a house when I could be getting better returns from shares and managed funds. But my situation has changed a bit,” Toner said.

In April the Reserve Bank of New Zealand removed loan-to-value ratios (LVR) restrictions for 12 months, which should make it easier for first-home buyers to purchase a house with a smaller deposit.

Home loan interest rates have also hit record lows, with HSBC announcing a new low of 2.45 per cent for one year fixed this week.

SUPPLIED Morgan Cramp said interest rates helped her buy her first home.

Fisher Funds chief executive Bruce McLachlan said first-home withdrawals were up 50 per cent compared to last year because of these new changes.

Fisher Funds, which makes up about 8 per cent of the market, had seen about 400 withdrawals per month since April.

“We were running in the low 300s for most of last year and now we're running in the high 400s.”

McLachlan said an increasing number of young people were looking to buy a house because their international travel plans were in limbo.

“As soon as you take international travel out of people's choices for one to two years, particularly the under 35s, it's bringing forward other life decisions.”

Trade Me data showed a growing number of younger Kiwis were looking for property.

Searches by 18-29-year-olds was up by 52 per cent in June when compared to the same time last year.

The site said demand was up right across the country, with the biggest spikes seen in two central North Island regions – Manawatu/Whanganui (up 39 per cent) and Hawke’s Bay (up 45 per cent).

McLachlan said while the low interest rates had been a “major factor”, first-home buyers had been gaining confidence in the market since the overseas investment ban came into effect in October 2018.

Christel Yardley/Stuff KiwiSaver providers say closed borders and low interest rates are making houses appealing.

He said a large proportion of first-home withdrawals were by people around the age of 35, with slightly more women (53 per cent) than men (46 per cent).

The average salaries for women making withdrawals was $91,000 and for men $122,000. The average KiwiSaver balance for each was also lower for women ($26,000) than men ($30,500).

AMP regulatory compliance officer Morgan Cramp, 35, said she was the last of her friends to buy a house in Auckland.

Cramp and her partner bought their first home this month in the city’s upmarket suburb of Meadowbank.

“We were looking for a house for over a year. We got lucky with the low interest rates.

“We've bought a real do-er upper, but we got the house for a lot lower than its $1.5 million CV."

Cramp and her partner pooled their KiwiSaver deposits, including AMP’s 12 per cent KiwiSaver contribution to workers on unpaid parental leave, to put together the deposit.

“I lost about $20,000 in KiwiSaver when Covid-19 hit because I was in the aggressive fund. But then I panicked and changed to cash. But my partner didn't touch his.

“We were keen to lock in those low mortgage rates."

Cramp said after the interest rate and LVR changes were announced, lawns were packed at auctions.

AMP Wealth Management NZ chief executive Blair Vernon said the company had been tracking the first-home buyer trend closely since lockdown.

“April had very few first-home buyer withdrawals, about 30 to 40, because we simply couldn't transact. But over May and June we saw 200 each month and this is continuing to grow. Last year the same time the average was just under 200 withdrawals a month.

“What's surprised us is how quickly things have come back. There has been a lot of inquiry on first-home purchase and withdrawals.”

ANZ head of mortgages Glenn Stevenson said the bank had seen an increase in applications from first home buyers because of lower interest rates.

A Westpac spokesman said first-home buyers made up 31 per cent of new lending applications in June compared to 22 per cent at the same time last year.

While the number of people who used KiwiSaver funds to buy their first home in June was above last June’s levels this lift could include the backlog of applicants over lockdown.

Vernon raised caution for those thinking it was “now or never” to buy a house because of the record low interest rates.

“Even if you can afford right up to that ceiling is there an option you're not stretched to an inch of breaking,” Vernon said.

“What we've seen in the last wee while is that there are uncertainties out there.”