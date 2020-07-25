Returning Kiwis launch app to show there's more to NZ than Lord of the Rings

Northland couple Christopher Saunders and Sara Smeath left their jobs in China and travelled home with one bag between them and their three children, Remy, Wilder and Skipper.

A new tech tourism business is designed to give tourists a more authentic experience of New Zealand.

Te Kaupapa is an app developed by Northland couple Sara Smeath and Christopher Saunders, who returned from China when coronavirus first struck.

The couple left their jobs and travelled home with one bag between them and their three children.

While it wasn’t an easy decision, it led to the creation of the tourism software company in the Bay of Islands, Smeath said.

READ MORE:

* Tourism operators say booming visitor numbers on Kāpiti Island have many benefits

* Help more teenagers discover taonga in their backyard, group urges

* Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Hawke's Bay schools get new classrooms



The app is aimed at maximising travellers’ cultural experience of New Zealand and puts to use their combined skills.

Smeath spent years working as a fashion forecaster for H&M, while Saunders was a web developer. But for the last couple of years they had been planning a return to New Zealand with the tourism business in mind because it was something they could do from Northland, where Smeath is originally from.

The plans were sped up when they found themselves back in New Zealand sooner than expected because of Covid-19.

“Year after year we had many friends and colleagues travel to New Zealand. Each unknowingly taking the same trip, directly south with little to no culture being a part of the experience.”

supplied Te Kaupapa is a new app that connects travellers with a full range of authentic Kiwi experiences and events, founded by Northland couple Sara Smeath and Chris Saunders.

They realised how much international visitors were missing and wanted to create an app that would connect them with local businesses and experiences they might otherwise not encounter.

The app would also give struggling businesses a way to offer sustainable year-round experiences to travellers.

Saunders, who runs a web consultancy on the side, was inundated during lockdown with work creating websites for businesses that up until then hadn’t had one but still needed to trade.

“We want to make it easy for businesses to thrive by giving them the online tools need to get their businesses in front of the domestic and international tourist market,” Saunders said.

The app will be free to download and operators would pay to be featured either by commission or by subscription.

Te Kaupapa was due to launch in about a month, once 50 businesses had been added and it could be piloted, Smeath said.

STUFF The Government is pouring millions into tourism businesses hit by the prolonged border closure.

The business is run from the couple’s home in Russell by the two of them, working “around the clock”. It was completely self-funded but the couple were open to investment down the track.

“We are wanting to expand on our research and development. I loved working with big data in fashion and we want to incorporate that into our business to provide better experiences for people,” Smeath said.

The couple took full advantage of training and networking events hosted by the regional economic development agency Northland Inc. and the Northland Chamber of Commerce, as well as online up-skilling for businesses.

Despite the tourism industry being hard hit by Covid-19, they were focussing on the domestic market for now with the goal of having a product ready to go when the borders opened.

Saunders said there was underserved domestic demand they hoped to tap.

“Up here it’s been the busiest winter ever.”

Smeath, whose hapu is Ngati Manu, said they were keen to get Māori operators on board. Travellers were often more familiar with experiences related to Lord of the Rings, instead of the country’s history and culture, she said.

“We want [to offer] the full New Zealand experience. We build the travel itinerary, hence Te Kaupapa,” she said.