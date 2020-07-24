Double-decker bus drivers sound alarm on wing mirror 'danger'

A Wellington bus driver's view of their bus's wing mirror during a downpour on Wednesday morning.

Bus drivers in Wellington are concerned about double-decker buses which they claim have a flaw that makes them dangerous to drive.

The Wellington branch of the Tramways Union has asked police to investigate the lack of access for drivers to their side mirrors on NZ Bus’s double-deckers.

‘’The lack of visibility is shocking but even more concerning is the inability of the driver to clear the mirror due to the lack of an opening driver’s side window,’’ union secretary Kevin O’Sullivan said.

‘’It is nothing short of a miracle there hasn’t been a serious accident.’’

A photo taken by a driver of their wing mirror during a morning downpour in Wellington this week illustrated the point.

The police confirmed a complaint had been laid with its Commercial Vehicle Safety Team.

O'Sullivan said the union had pleaded with the company to alter the buses when they were introduced a few years ago but the idea had been rejected on cost.

CAMERON BURNELL/STUFF NZ Bus and Tranzit both have double-deckers with inaccessible side mirrors.

''But it's not a very big cost in relation to the cost of the bus, which is about $700,000 to $800,000. It's silly. But people, drivers are really concerned.''

Jay Zmijewski, NZ Bus' chief operating officer, said the company planned to retrofit all 17 of its double-deckers in Wellington with fixed windows soon.

It had already done so in Auckland for the 14 buses in its 91-strong double-decker fleet there with the issue.

Zmijewski said it had heard and acted on the drivers’ preferences but fixed windows were there by design.

’'Buses are often designed like this to improve the performance of air-conditioning units.’’

He stressed that all the company's buses complied with all road regulations, NZTA requirements and regional council vehicle quality standards.

Gary Froggatt of the Auckland branch of the Tramways Union confirmed the double deckers in Auckland had been retrofitted after a long campaign with the company’s previous owners.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF It is a lonely ride for bus drivers circling the city with empty buses during lockdown.

However, Tranzit, the capital’s other major bus operator, said it also had some buses which did not have accessible side mirrors, although it was not a problem because they were heated.

Operations director Keven Snelgrove said the fleet had 39 double-deckers in Wellington and 20 in Auckland.

Looking at the union’s picture, he agreed ‘’it looks bad ... but to be honest, I think it just the way the light’s shining on it’’.

‘’It’s at night so it reflects more and night driving just means you have to be more vigilant what’s around you.

‘’I’ve driven buses for 42 years [and] I’ve never physically wiped a mirror.’’

Nevertheless, he said Tranzit was investigating new technology which used cameras to show the rear and side of the bus.

Both NZ Bus and Transit are in the process of upgrading their fleets with more electric buses. Transit has ordered 31 electric double deckers from bus builders in Tauranga, with the first due in March next year.