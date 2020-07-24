Lessons from Mycoplasma bovis helps LIC navigate through Covid-19

Farm manager Steve Kraakman speaking with LIC Agri-Manager Sophie Reed and LIC Board Chairman Murray King, in a picture for the company’s annual report which was released recently.

Lessons learned from the Mycoplasma bovis alert three years ago helped New Zealand’s biggest dairy genetics and technology company prepare for the arrival of Covid-19.

But Livestock Improvement Corporation (LIC) Chairman Murray King said the experience of three months in coronavirus lockdown is likely to prompt more changes in the way the company operates in the future.

“Biosecurity is one of our biggest risks and so we’ve always been very careful about how we work in that environment,” King said.

“We learnt a lot from Mycoplasma bovis where we developed protocols, how to operate, how to work around farms with the virus and that experience helped us when Covid-19 came along.”

READ MORE:

* Livestock Improvement bid for stake in Israeli firm stalls amid coronavirus uncertainty

* Unsung heroes helping to keep community afloat during lockdown

* Dairy farmers turn to 'no bull' breeding to combat Mycoplasma bovis



Braden Fastier/Stuff LIC Chairman Murray King says spending three months in lockdown prompted many companies to rethink how they manage their businesses in the future.

King, who lives and farms near Nelson, attended his first face-to-face board meeting in about three months, at the LIC headquarters in Hamilton on July 22.

“Like everyone else, we held meetings by audio-visual during the lockdown and it was nice not to have to travel everywhere.

“I think it’s made everyone review how they conduct business in a post-Covid world and I don’t think we will go back to the way things were, it will be different, we will be a lot more efficient.”

Details of the company’s adaption to coronavirus were outlined in its annual report for 2019-20 released recently.

LIC reported record revenue of $254m which enabled the multinational farmer-owned co-op to return a dividend of $18.1m, or 12.75c per share.

Its net profit was $17.5m, down from $22.2m for the previous year but it flagged $16m-$22m as its expected earnings for 2020-21.

Investment in research and development increased to $16m, from $13.6m.

Projects included methane research to breed more “climate friendly cows” which is about to kickoff at its specialist Chudleigh Farm in the Waikato.

Others included the Resilient Dairy programme to breed cows with improved health, wellbeing and environmental resilience and HoofPrint, to select bulls based on their predicted ability to generate daughters with a lower environmental impact.

LIC has 806 staff, 38 based overseas. About 600 staff worked from home during the lockdown in New Zealand.

Some services had to be suspended but others deemed essential services continued providing herd testing data to farmers, to help make crucial decisions around drying off stock during the lockdown months.

The annual report said data collected from employees showed LIC is “a reasonably diverse company with a number of staff from different ethnicities” as well as a larger percentage of women than men.

But Murray agreed at senior level, men outnumbered women. It had seven men and three women on its board, and seven men and two women on its leadership team.

“I think we are ahead of many other boards in the country but at the end of the day we have to make sure we get the right mix of skills and people for those roles.”

The company is setting up a “diversity and inclusion committee” to gather feedback from staff.

It will word job advertisements in a way to encourage a diverse range of applicants and any management appointment interviews will be conducted by a panel that represents “diversity of thought”.

LIC is listed on the NZX and is required to report on its remuneration band, for those earning between $100,000 to $1m.

There were 43 employees earning between $100,000 to $109,99, and at the upper end of the pay scale there were five people earning between $290,000 to $1m.

Livestock Improvement Corporation

*It was founded 1909, researching animal genetics, reproduction and automation which is now considered world-leading.

*The farmer owned co-op has 11,000 New Zealand customers, 806 staff including 38 based overseas.

*It has 16 sites across 20 countries. Australia, United Kingdom and Ireland are its main centres with emerging markets in South Africa and South America.

*LIC’s international genetics business is the leading supplier of bull semen globally for grazing systems, exporting 857,427 semen straws valued at $12.1m this year.

*Generating data for farmers to better manage their herds has been at the heart of the company and it has over 1 billion records transferred to the cloud as part of its international bovine database.