Auckland landlord must pay tenants $10k for mouldy home that made children sick

Do you know your rights as a tenant? Don't worry, we've got it covered.

An Auckland family were forced to spend most of their time in one bedroom of their rental property because it was so badly affected by mould that made their children ill.

Ting Xiao and Zheng Zhao were awarded $9904 by the Tenancy Tribunal for a number of issues with the rental property in Glenfield, on Auckland’s North Shore.

In June 2019, Xiao and Zhao began noticing mould and said the property was very cold and damp.

The family moved out on November 2.

SUPPLIED Mould was present in all bedrooms of the property.

READ MORE:

* Auckland couple awarded more than $7000 over toxic mould in rental

* South Auckland tenant awarded $7k over illegal bedroom, roof leak, no insulation

* Auckland 'swamp house' tenants awarded more than $6000 after landlord's negligence

* Tenant awarded $2415 for house so leaky 'there were puddles on the carpet'



Stella Ren, a property manager, represented the couple at the tribunal hearing. She said the house was uninhabitable, and she would not act for a landlord who tried to rent it out.

Ren said there was mould in the dining room, living room and all three bedrooms.

There was moisture in the bathroom, cracks in the external guttering and cracks and broken timber on the deck.

SUPPLIED The mould appeared quickly in June 2019.

She said a likely major cause of the dampness and mould was the guttering that allowed water to seep into the walls.

The tribunal decision said Ren provided medical documentation to show the tenants’ children had become unwell with colds and rashes consistent with living in cold, damp and mouldy conditions.

“Consequently, the children slept in the master bedroom with their parents due to the mould in other bedrooms,” the decision said.

“In fact, according to Ms Ren, the tenants and their children spent the majority of their time while on the premises in the master bedroom as that was the least affected by mould.”

The tenancy tribunal found landlord Shiyu Dong failed to maintain the property, and the mould, dampness and the disrepair of the deck were in breach of standards.

SUPPLIED The tenants said their children got sick because of the mould and dampness in the home.

“The landlord committed the unlawful acts intentionally,” the tribunal said.

“He knew about the problems but did not address them. The acts had a highly detrimental effect upon the tenants.

“It is in the tenants’ interests and in the public interest that an appropriate level of exemplary damages is awarded.”

The tenants were also awarded compensation for fixed water charges, the landlord’s failure to insulate and failing to provide them with a front door key.

The tenancy tribunal said Dong appeared to have given “scant” attention to the state of insulation at the property.

“That is not acceptable. The effect of the unlawful act was that possible insulation deficiencies have not been investigated.

“That is potentially harmful to the tenant and clearly against the public interest.”