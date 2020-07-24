Kathmandu founder Jan Cameron pleads not guilty

Jan Cameron has pled not guilting to hiding her real stake in infant formula company, Bellamys.

Kathmandu founder and former director of Bellamys Jan Cameron has pled not guilty to two charges laid against her by Australia’s corporate regulator.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Cameron appeared in Hobart Magistrates' Court on Friday morning via audiolink at a hearing that lasted less than 15 minutes.

Cameron’s lawyer entered two not guilty pleas on her behalf and said the businesswoman wanted the matter resolved as soon as possible, emphasising that his client was charged last year.

In February, it was revealed that the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (Asic) had charged Cameron for masking what it alleged was her true stake in the Australian infant formula business.

READ MORE:

* Kathmandu founder, Jan Cameron, invests $3.2 million in satellite company

* Kathmandu founder Jan Cameron charged over stake in Australian formula maker Bellamy's

* Bellamy's CEO Laura McBain to leave company in wake of $500m share plunge

* Bellamy's organic infant formula derails in China



The commission alleged Cameron had failed to disclose 14 million Bellamy's shares she owned via Curacao-domiciled firm The Black Prince Foundation, when the Launceston-based formula company went public in August 2014.

Vadim Ginzburg/123rf Bellamys Organic was sold to China Mengniu Dairy Company last year in a deal that netted Cameron a reported A$300m (NZ$313m).

Asic said Cameron's 14.74 per cent stake was nearly triple the 5 per cent threshold that dictates, in the Corporations Act, when a person must lodge a substantial holder notice.

The watchdog also alleged Cameron, following an acrimonious boardroom battle in early 2017, lodged with Bellamy's an initial substantial holder notice that was also misleading, on the basis that it failed to properly disclose her true and complete relationship with Black Prince, and the basis on which she held her interest in the company.

Cameron faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment on the charges.

Bellamy's was sold to the China Mengniu Dairy Company last year in a deal that netted Cameron a reported A$300m (NZ$313m).

Australia-based Cameron has been an active investor over the last four decades.

Cameron co-founded Kathmandu with John Pawson in 1987 and over the following 20 years built the outdoor clothing and equipment retailer into an international brand.

Having earlier bought out other shareholders, including Pawson, she sold Kathmandu in 2006 for more than $275m.

In July, it was announced that Cameron had increased her stake in Kleos Space to 14.5 per cent ahead of a satellite launch in India.

Kleos Space plans to launch a constellation of small satellites to gather and sell geolocation information.