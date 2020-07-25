Builders starting to see future workload tail off

Builders are concerned that about demand holding up after Christmas.

The first signs are emerging that building work will start to dry up next year, in line with broader economic predictions.

A post-lockdown survey by the Master Builders Association shows that nearly a third of respondents had lost more than 30 per cent of their future pipeline of work, and nearly two-thirds had seen their order book shrink by more than 10 per cent.

The survey covered more than 100 members.

Master Builders chief executive David Kelly said that because builders were completing work started before lockdown, the true economic impact of Covid-19 on the building sector was still to be felt.

Builders who had been in business for a while would be thinking ''what options have I got to do alternative work or cutting my costs, which in some cases will be reducing their staff, unfortunately''.

Auckland Master Builders president Tony Pexton, of TP Builders, said ironically, everyone he had spoken to seemed to be ''cranking it out'' at present.

SUPPLIED Auckland builder Tony Pexton says builders in the city are working flat out at present.

But banks were being very careful that borrowers were in secure work and a few companies appeared to have ''leaned up a bit''.

''I was fortunate to come into Covid with a very full ledger book and some of my projects will take me through to the end of next year. But [among others] there is some nervousness.''

Kelly said he understood there was very high uptake of the first wage subsidy among builders, and they had been grateful for it.

The survey found only 14 per cent had needed to take the subsidy extension. However, as subsidies neared their end and banks tightened up on finance, respondents overwhelmingly felt worried about consumer confidence (86 per cent) and client access to funds (66 per cent).

With residential building being the biggest part of the construction sector, and the biggest trainer, confidence was a huge factor, Kelly said.

''For some people it's a perfect time to build because of interest rates and the availability of builders and tradespeople.

''But people get spooked because of what they hear in the media. It's not the media's fault, it's just what they hear. So the critical thing is, can we provide information so people make a more informed decision about whether it's the right time for them.''

RNZ The Government has unveiled a $390m subsidy to boost apprenticeships but they still depend on the building pipeline.

Across the Tasman, the Australian government had moved to buoy its building industry, with A$25,000 (NZ$26,600) grants for new home build, and further, time-limited top-ups in some states.

Whether the same would happen here was not a straightforward question, Kelly said, ''but what we would hope is that the Government would at least be open to look at it''.

''Because ultimately there's a cost one way or the other.There's a cost to doing nothing and there's a cost to helping.''

Apprenticeships were also a key concern, Kelly said. Although only about one in 10 firms in the building and construction industry took on apprentices, about 60 per cent of those in the survey employed them, and another 5 per cent were considering it after the Government’s recent support package.

However, the ability to keep apprentices on was directly related to the certainty of future work, he said.

The upside was that, as with previous recessions, the focus on renovations was increasing, with many more inquiries over recent weeks.

This trend had been exacerbated by people spending more time at home over lockdown and wanting to make improvements.

Many banks were also promoting their home loan top-ups for those looking to renovate.

However, the majority of work being done by the builders surveyed – nearly two-thirds – was still new homes.

Nearly half of new builds (48 per cent) were currently costed at less than $500,000, and 13 per cent were above $1 million.