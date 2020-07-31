Here are six brands that couldn't make it in NZ's retail market

Retail in New Zealand has never been an easy game.

Business owners face razor-thin margins, pressure from online and fickle customers.

While some shop owners hit on the magic formula that allows for longevity, others struggle to survive.

Covid-19 has made the retail industry even more difficult.

New Zealanders spent $96.8 billion on retail in 2019, with an average net profit margin of just 3.6 per cent across 35,205 stores, according to Retail NZ’s overview of the sector.

Chris Skelton/Stuff People queued up outside Topshop on Queen Street in Auckland ahead of the opening of the British retailer’s first store in New Zealand. Within two years, the business went into receivership.

That same year, 3366 retail outlets closed compared to the 3105 that opened, leaving 261 fewer retail outlets around the country.

Many companies have reduced the number of stores they have in their network, while others have closed outright.

Here are some of the biggest closures of retail stores over the past decade.

Topshop

The opening of Topshop and Topman in 2015 brought with it queues of eager shoppers.

According to Topshop’s parent company, Arcadia, there are 620 stores and franchises located in more than 40 countries. The iconic global flagship store on London’s Oxford St welcomes 400,000 customers every week.

But within two years, the company began pulling out of New Zealand.

There are a number of reasons why the fashion behemoth struggled to make it on Kiwi shores.

The key issue seemed to be a slow-changing range, priced above what New Zealanders were willing to spend.

Ziera

Ziera’s closure in 2019 marked the end of an iconic chapter in New Zealand’s shoe industry.

Founded in 1946 by podiatrists David Robertson and Mervyn Adams, Ziera, formally known as Kumfs, employed about 250 staff across 45 stores in New Zealand and Australia.

Monique Ford/Stuff After seven decades, Ziera finally called it quits on its bricks and mortar stores.

Ziera had a number of challenging trading years, caused by the rapidly changing retail landscape, changing consumer trends and major changes in its supply chain, administrator Conor McElhinney said when the closure was announced.

“Despite a loyal customer base, in recent years the business has been impacted by the changing retail landscape. Globally independent footwear retailers have been closing as larger competitors and online sales take more market share, limiting Ziera’s wholesale market,” he said.

The company was ultimately bought by Munroe Footwear in Australia and its range is now sold online.

Supre

It used to be that there was no way to walk through a mall without walking past a Supre store.

Established in 1984 in Sydney, Supre grew to 157 stores across Australia and New Zealand.

In 2013, the fast fashion brand was bought out by Cotton On.

At the time, chief executive Peter Johnson said Supre would retain its own brand under the control of Cotton On.

Virginia Woolf/Stuff Supre has closed its doors around the country, after being bought out by Cotton On.

However, over the past seven years, the standalone Supre locations in New Zealand have quietly closed.

For fans of Supre, the closest bricks and mortar option is Sydney or online platforms such as TheMarket and The Iconic.

The Good Guys

Australian electrical retailer Good Guys crossed the Tasman in 2008, promising competition in the appliance market.

By 2014, the company had announced it would close its five Auckland stores.

Then chairman Andrew Muir said building a significant and profitable footprint in New Zealand would take too long and be too expensive.

The Warehouse Group ended up taking over the leases left vacant by The Good Guys’ departure, promising to hire some of the appliance business’s staff.

Martin de Ruyter/Stuff Mountain Designs struggled to compete against New Zealand’s established outdoor brands.

Mountain Designs

Another Australian brand that struggled to take on its New Zealand counterparts was outdoor manufacturer Mountain Designs.

Mountain Designs was established in Brisbane in 1975 by a young climber, Rick White.

By the time it decided to close its doors, the brand had operated in New Zealand for more than a decade.

The company closed its 12 New Zealand stores in 2014 but has continued to grow in Australia.

Kikki K

Fancy stationery and a Scandinavian aesthetic seems like a good bet, but Kikki K faltered on both sides of the Tasman.

Josh Robenstone/Sydney Morning Herald Kikki K was founded by Swedish entrepreneur Kristina Karlsson in 2001. In June, the company was sold after being put into receivership.

In June, the troubled stationery retailer announced it had closed its seven shops in New Zealand.

The Australian global chain was put into receivership in March after weak sales in December and January.

Stores in Australia have remained open and the company was bought out by Erin Condren Designs, a personalised and customised products company based in Austin, Texas.