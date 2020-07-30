Another strong day for NZX, closing 0.8% higher

The New Zealand sharemarket had another strong day on Thursday, closing up 0.8 per cent, led by gains from blue chip stocks.

It closed up 93 points to 11692.

Hamilton Hindin Greene investment adviser Jeremy Sullivan said the market was driven by a strong performance by A2 Milk and Mainfreight, as well as Meridian Energy and Spark.

The share price for A2 rose 57 cents or 2.72 per cent to $21.51, while Mainfreight rose $1.19 or 2.81 per cent to $43.6

Meridian rose 10c or 2.13 per cent to $4.79 and Spark rose 7c or 1.55 per cent at $4.92.

Sullivan said smaller stocks moved around the most, a trend growing because of retail investment platform Sharesies.

IkeGPS was up 11 cents or 14 per cent at 88c and Plexure was up 16 cents or 12.12 per cent at $1.48.

He said there was a lot more retail investor interest in the market this time of year compared to the same time last year.

Ricky Wilson/STUFF

“[Retail investors] tend to have a closer look at some smaller stocks that don’t usually get coverage from the institutions and bigger investment houses,” Sullivan said.

Last week financial services company Blackwell Global Limited came under investigation by NZX Regulation in relation to its disclosure obligations.

The company’s share price rose from 1.6c to 9.3c a share between July 6 and July 22, with large numbers said to be traded through Sharesies.

Blackwell’s share price on Thursday was down 0.1c or 5.88 per cent down to 1.6c.

Sullivan said the overall market recovery had been swift and stronger than expected.

SUPPLIED Hamilton Hindin Greene investment adviser Jeremy Sullivan

“We’re seeing a lot of people coming in saying they can’t live on these very low term deposit rates any more, and they’re after a higher return, which was flowing towards the blue chip companies.

“I think most people in New Zealand would be happy with how quickly the economy has rebounded. There is a lot of pent-up spending happening still.”

But investors still needed to be cautious of what they put their money into as unemployment levels were expected to exceed those during the GFC, which would dry up retail spending towards the end of the year, Sullivan said.

“It’s going to be a long, drawn out recovery period and the unemployment figures are going to look a lot worse at the end of the year than they are now.”

SUPPLIED

According to Statistics New Zealand, the unemployment rate in the March quarter was 4.2 per cent.

Earlier this month Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the wage subsidy would end on September 1, three weeks before the election.

Among other top 10 stocks, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare rose 4c to $35.55, Air New Zealand shares rose 0.5c to $1.33, Auckland International Airport fell 6c to $6.22 while Tourism Holdings rose 1c to $1.71.