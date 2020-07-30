Landowner who unwittingly sold property to airport apologises to community

Tarras, a small town in Central Otago, is the likely site of a new airport.

A landowner who unwittingly sold his Central Otago property to developers of a proposed airport has apologised to the community.

Christchurch Airport’s proposal is to build a new international airport on 750 hectares near Tarras – about one-hour’s drive from the existing Queenstown Airport and five hours from Christchurch.

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff Tarras landowner Paul Newman, of Christchurch, apologised to the community for unwittingly selling his land to Christchurch Airport.

Landowner Paul Newman told a packed Tarras community hall on Wednesday, where airport representatives were explaining their plans, he was sorry for “possibly bringing an airport upon them”.

“Apart from not telling us who they were – the guy we were dealing with didn’t know – they played it straight with us.

“We were bound by a confidentiality clause so couldn’t tell anyone, but now we feel bad.”

He believed a “big farming conglomerate” was the purchaser.

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff Tarras community members gather for a public meeting on Wednesday evening about a proposed new airport near their town.

“We ummed and ahhed and we thought, ‘what the hell is someone wanting it for?’

“There was talk about an airport earlier – to expand Wanaka or Queenstown – but we thought no-one in their right mind is going to build an airport here.”

Newman, who lives in Christchurch, had bought the land as a place he could fly his duraplane to for holidays. He had also tried to make money off the property, but found the land unworkable.

“The only way to grow anything on it is to irrigate it. We looked at the price to irrigate and it was way out of our reach. We couldn't do it.”

The buyer had offered “twice” what he wanted for it but would not disclose the figure.

Supplied An indicative map of where the new airport at Tarras could be located.

Landowner Rob Devine said the airport should have been consulting with the community before the land was purchased.

“The contentious issue with me is [the airport] actually stated they had no nefarious intent about pre-purchasing the land and doing it in secrecy, but they purchased the land without telling anybody. The whole thing has been very secretive.”

STUFF Increasing tourism numbers in Central Otago have to lead to debate around air travel in the region. (Video first published in October 2018)

Tarras farmer Robbie Gibson said the airport would throw a “spanner in the works” in the farming community.

“It’s certainly the biggest thing Tarras has ever confronted and let’s hope we do it in a civil way, and the facts speak for themselves.”

Two other landowners who have sold to the airport have been approached for comment.