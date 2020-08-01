7% of Kiwis think they will lose job in next year and struggle to find another

The Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll in the US, with a 33 per cent annualised fall in second quarter GDP, representing a 9.5 per cent drop in economic activity during the quarter.

As many as 298,000 New Zealanders think they will lose their jobs in the next 12 months, a Horizon Research poll suggests.

Of those expecting to be made unemployed, 248,000, or 7 per cent of adults believe they would have difficulty finding another job while the other 50,000 are confident about getting other work, the poll suggests.

The estimates, which are based on a poll of 1767 adults in mid-July, are bleaker than they might appear, given 21 per cent of those polled were either retired or expected to retire over the year and another 22 per cent indicated the questions or responses didn’t apply to them.

Only 41 per cent of those polled by Horizon were confident they would keep their jobs or change jobs with ease over the next 12 months.

Horizon Research manager Grant McInman said the results of the poll didn’t surprise him.

“What we have measured is people’s projections of where they think they are going to be.

“There is a great deal of apprehension out there.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Few people expect to find it easy to find a new job if they are made unemployed, a poll suggests.

So far the Covid-19 crisis had impacted people quite unevenly, the poll indicated.

Sixty-four per cent of those polled felt the economic position of their household had improved or at least stayed the same over the past year, while 30 per cent said it was worse or much worse.

That married with data that 27 per cent of adults had lost income as a result of the pandemic so far, either through losing work or having their hours reduced, Horizon said.

ANZ forecast on Friday that the economic mood was likely to darken by November.

Improvements in both business and consumer confidence had appeared to stall last month after a stronger-than expected bounce out of lockdown, its own polling suggested.