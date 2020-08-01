Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick to co-chair tourism taskforce

A taskforce aiming to resurrect New Zealand’s tourism industry following lockdown will be co-chaired by Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick.

Minister of Tourism Kelvin Davis announced further details of the Tourism Futures Taskforce in Rotorua on Saturday, including Chadwick’s appointment alongside co-chair Grant Webster, and how its $400m tourism rescue package will be spent.

“They will advise the government on what changes we can make to the tourism system, so that tourism enriches Aotearoa and the wellbeing of New Zealanders,” Davis said.

“Covid-19 is presenting us a unique opportunity to do this and to address the long-standing challenges present in some parts of the tourism sector.

READ MORE:

* Government backs Waitomo caving with $4m, dishes out $20m to regional tourism groups

* Hobbiton labels $400 million tourism rescue package a 'joke'

* Tourism package 'promising' but might not do enough



Kavinda Herath / Stuff

Chadwick was delighted the announcement was happening in Rotorua which she calls the “heart of cultural tourism”.

She said while she did not have tourism operator experience she was well versed in wrangling money out of central government.

“This is the most visionary piece of work I’ve been involved in," she said. “I’m excited by the big thinking we’ve been asked to do, and the opportunity given to us to re-define the future of New Zealand tourism,.

Davis said all the $400 million Tourism Sector Recovery packages had been allocated.

Of this, $20.2 million went to New Zealand’s 31 regional tourism organisations, $25 million worth of support to 1000 tourism concessionaires, $17 million has gone towards a Tourism Transitions Programme and $230 million in grants and loans for 126 tourism businesses.

“With the investment announced today, coupled with the expertise of the taskforce, I’m confident that Aotearoa’s tourism industry is in a good place for the future,” Davis said.

However, the package has been labelled underwhelming by Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Chris Roberts who says $300 million only makes up three days of the industry's earnings for New Zealand.

“Prior to the pandemic, tourism in New Zealand was a $112 million per day industry,” he said. "Much of the package announced today is actually loans that will have to be paid back, but even at $300 million is equivalent to less than three days of tourism’s contribution to New Zealand’s economy.”

“Today’s package is fine, as far as it goes, but it cannot be the end. We accept that not every tourism business will survive this crisis, not every job can be saved. But in partnership with the Government, we can limit the damage.”

Davis said he “disagreed entirely”.

“This is targeted funding going in to save businesses, save jobs and making sure we have a foundation to the industry to stand on when the borders reopen.

“They [task force members] will advise the government on what changes we can make to the tourism system, so that tourism enriches Aotearoa and the wellbeing of New Zealanders.”

A list of recommendations will be provided to the Government in December 2020.